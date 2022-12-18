How Denver Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Became Arguably the NFL’s Top Defensive Player

Although the 2022 Denver Broncos season has failed to meet expectations, there is one bright spot for this team: the defense. This unit ranks top 10 in most major categories and has kept the team in most games.

One of the reasons for this is the talent of second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Alabama Crimson Tide product has recorded 38 solo tackles, a forced fumble, nine pass break-ups, and an interception. Per Pro Football Focus, Surtain is ranked as the fifth-best cornerback in the NFL, with a grade of 81.2. This is an accurate rating, given his statistics on the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button