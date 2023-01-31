‘How Dare You’: NFL and Golf Fans Furiously Unite After Extremely Bizarre Comparison Catches Everyone Off Guard

While the night saw Cincinnati Bengals fail to clinch a Super Bowl spot, the morning saw LIV Defector Patrick Reed fail to win the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. Albeit both the events have nothing related to each other, fans on Twitter beg to differ. But what similarity did the golf and NFL fans notice between the Bengals and the Texas-based golfer?

Reed stunned many after an impressive final round in Dubai. The LIV star shot 7-under-par in the final round but lost the event by one stroke to Rory McIlroy. While the golfer faced a tough loss in the Middle East, Cincinnati Bengals lost the AFC Championship game to Kansas City Chiefs back in the United States.

As both entities endured loss on the same day, fans on Twitter made out a striking similarity between the looks of the golfer and Bengals’ head Coach Zac Taylor.

What infuriated NFL and golf fans?

Taylor took over the head coaching responsibility of the Bengals back in 2019. However, it wasn’t until the arrival of LSU’s Joe Burrow that the coach’s plays really came into effect. Last year, under Zac Taylor’s leadership, the Cincinnati Bengals reached their first Super Bowl since the 1988 season.

Nevertheless, this season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got the better of Taylor’s team with a field goal in the last seconds of the game. Following the loss, many fans on Twitter saw a resemblance in looks between the Coach and LIV star Patrick Reed. Although both men look quite identical to each other, they are not related.

The Coach was born in Norman, Oklahoma, while the golfer has always been close to the Longhorn State, Texas. A Twitter account named ANTIFAldo posted a picture of both men side by side, indicating their striking resemblance. Although fans agreed with the identical looks of the duo, some felt furious with the post.

While Taylor has been a ray of sunshine for football fans for restructuring a poorly run Bengals team, Reed always had problems with his reputation among golf fans. The 2018 Masters Winner has been Accused of cheating in several tournaments in the past and was even questioned for his Antic during the recent Dubai Desert Classic.

With many other fans sharing their views on the unrelated twins, let’s take a look at what they had to say.

Twitter reacts to Reed and Taylor’s identical looks

