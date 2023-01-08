How Cowboys turned it around to become NFL’s least-penalized offense

WASHINGTON, DC — Mike McCarthy recently knocked on the left side of a press-conference podium before a reporter’s question could be completed.

They weren’t taking any chances.

The Cowboys were the NFL’s second-most penalized team through their first 11 games. It is Nov. 24, they attracted a season-high 13 flags in a win over the New York Giants. In the five games since, they have drawn 15 accepted penalties, the second-fewest in the league.

The offense has gone five straight games with exactly one accepted penalty against it. Two of those were intentional delays of game when attempting to draw a defense offside on fourth down. Dallas is the NFL’s least-penalized offense in this span.

Lasting improvement here would constitute a major development Entering the postseason. The Cowboys struggled around this time last year before being flagged 14 times in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hence, the knocking.

“I mean, it’s purely 110% coaching,” McCarthy said of the turnaround, using a joking tone. “Well, I just think it’s a credit to our players. Obviously, just like anything, you go through corrections. You emphasize things on a daily basis. You’ll always have growing pains. …I think you just stay the course, and they’ve done a great job among themselves.

“Enough’s enough. You can hear the chatter at practice when things aren’t the way they should be, and we’ve implemented a couple of things just to emphasize it even more. I think our players have been super cognizant of it. The urgency is definitely there because we know how that can hold you back. They’ve done a great job the last five weeks.”

The Cowboys’ defense and special teams have also been charged five penalties in the past five games.

Briefly

The Cowboys added Offensive lineman Connor McGovern (illness) to the injury report. He is officially questionable to play Sunday, but the expectation is that he will start at center.

