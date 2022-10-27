How Cortez High School football created a winning Buzz

They come to school on Friday wearing ties, proud to stand out as football players. No more going through high school life in obscurity. Phoenix Cortez High School is finally winning.

And not just once. The Colts, a program of 38 players from freshmen to seniors, many of whom come from broken homes, have pulled together for five wins on the field (seven total if you count the two forfeits they were given due to Tucson schools Catalina and Santa Rita unable to play them with a lack of players).

They came into this season having lost 50 games in a row, a streak that hit a low point in the COVID 2020 season — Coach Daniel Hopper’s first year — when they were playing Mostly freshmen against the likes of Yuma Catholic in 3A and not scoring a single point, while giving up 238 points, including 84 to Yuma Catholic, which is now among the top 10 teams in 4A.

Last year, they were 0-9 but at least they didn’t go scoreless. They had a total of 34 points, and gave up 425 points, even playing a lighter 3A schedule. That demoted them to the lowest level of 11-man football by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, which realigns schools each year for football based on wins and losses.

In the last two weeks, playing its first season in 2A, Cortez, located near 35th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix, beat North Pointe Prep (which has yet to score this season) 77-0 and Phoenix NFL YET 72-38. They finish the season Friday at home against 8-1 Camp Verde. They know the Playoffs are likely beyond reach. But from where they’ve been, they feel like champions.

