How Conte reacted with Perisic to Son’s first Tottenham goal vs Leicester

Son Heung-min blew away criticism after a poor start to the season by coming off the bench and scoring a hat-trick for Tottenham in a 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday – and Spurs have posted a video of Antonio Conte and his reaction.

Son, 30, was left on the bench against the Foxes after a couple of poor performances in Europe. His displays against Marseille and Sporting Lisbon looked like a player devoid of confidence. Spurs were 3-2 up when Son was introduced.

They made it 4-2 with a gorgeous right-footed, curling effort from 20 yards past Danny Ward. Moments later, he had a second, receiving a pass from Harry Kane and whipping a left-footed shot into the other corner – again, from 20 yards.

Son got his hat-trick when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg slipped a pass into him, and he did the rest when one on one. Delight for Son, but it was clear to see his teammates were overjoyed too. They will know of the stress Son has been under.

Conte was ecstatic, too. Spurs have now posted a video on their social channels of Conte celebrating. Despite it only being extending the lead to 4-2, it was clear that Conte was delirious – jumping on £125k-a-week Ivan Perisic.

What a hat-trick it was. Not your simple, three tap-ins. The first two were stunning efforts, mirroring what Son has done in the past against Leicester – especially, his second. The third showed instinct, remaining onside to go one on one.

Son is a likable player and loved in the Spurs dressing room. That was clear for all to see on Saturday evening, from fans through to players, coaching staff to Conte. They are happy and relieved to see his name back on the score sheet.

