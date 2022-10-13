How concerned should Arkansas football be about altitude at BYU?

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football is playing its second of three October road games this week, and this one is a particularly long trip. The Razorbacks will travel to Provo, Utah, to face BYU at picturesque LaVell Edwards Stadium.

The trip is the farthest west Arkansas has played in the regular season in at least the last two decades. The Razorbacks (3-3) have never played the Cougars (4-2), and Coach Sam Pittman said no members of his team or staff have had a game there, too.

Arkansas’ game Saturday (2:30 pm CT, ABC/ESPN) is its first non-conference road game in October since 1998. That year, the Razorbacks traveled to Memphis and beat the Tigers 23-9.

“It’s not normal,” Pittman said Monday. “But it’s the schedule, and we’re going to embrace it. … If you’re going to have one that goes up to Utah, this is the perfect weekend to have it.”

When playing out West, the subject of elevation almost always arises. Provo sits at about 4,550 feet above sea level, roughly 3,000 feet higher than Fayetteville. But how much does competing at that higher altitude actually affect players?

MORE:Six games into 2022, Arkansas football still hasn’t found its go-to guy at wide receiver

QB2:What QB Malik Hornsby’s performance against Mississippi State means for Arkansas football

Dr. Brendon McDermott, an associate professor in the University of Arkansas’ Department of Health, Human Performance and Recreation, said most of the research around competing at altitude pertains to Endurance sports like distance running. Football doesn’t fall into that category.

The primary concern for athletes at high elevation is oxygen availability due to thinner air.

“It’s not that the air has a different amount of oxygen in it,” McDermott said. “It’s that the amount of oxygen that’s available to us and our cells that need it, that we can’t get it as easily.”

For teams like BYU that play at a high altitude consistently, this isn’t an issue. Players’ bodies have acclimated to living in those conditions.

“You would be protected or at an advantage if you’re competing against people who aren’t acclimatized to the altitude and you are acclimatized to it,” McDermott said.

For athletes traveling to a higher altitude, McDermott said research recommends spending about five days in the higher-altitude environment before competition to get somewhat acclimated to the environment.

But that’s not possible on a college football schedule, so teams playing at altitude have been known to take unusual measures to prevent issues, including Missouri under now-Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. Before visiting Wyoming in 2019, the Tigers turned to drinking beet juice to help hydrate in preparation for playing at over 7,000 feet.

Arkansas isn’t subjecting itself to any such remedies, and the Razorbacks aren’t playing at a particularly extreme altitude. Pittman said the Razorbacks are keeping it simple and emphasizing hydration.

AROUND THE SEC:Tennessee football fans want Alabama – even after SEC expansion. Here’s how I know Toppmeyer

“Once we get there, we’re going to have Friday and, of course, the game on Saturday to get accustomed to the air,” defensive lineman Jordan Domineck said. “There’s not really too much we can do about the atmosphere there, you know? We’re going to have to deal with it like we have to deal with anything else.”

Pittman said the staff is also taking special care with players with Sickle Cell Trait, an inherited blood disorder that affects 1 million to 3 million Americans.

“If their cells don’t get oxygen, or they do really intense exercise and they’re not getting enough oxygen for their demand at the time, the red blood cells take on a Sickle shape,” McDermott said. “That can lead to really intense rhabdomyolysis or muscle breakdown and a host of other things that are really bad for athletes.”

In 2007, NFL safety Ryan Clark suffered a splenic infarction after a game in Denver. Clark, who has Sickle Cell Trait, was hospitalized and had to have an emergency spleen and gall bladder removal. He made a full recovery, but was deactivated each time his team played in Denver.

That’s not to say any player with Sickle Cell Trait will have a medical emergency from playing in high altitude, but it does mean those players need to be closely monitored. Pittman said his staff is aware that applies to some of their players.

All in all, Arkansas doesn’t need to be too concerned with playing at 4,500 feet above sea level. Playing in Provo won’t put the Razorbacks at any significant disadvantage, and football players are generally in good enough shape to compete in a non-endurance sport at high altitude safely.

They might need to be more worried about a packed white-out at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“We’re excited,” Offensive lineman Luke Jones said. “I’ve heard great things about the stadium and the environment that BYU can produce. We’re all locked in and ready to go out there and beat them this weekend.”

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA Today Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at [email protected]