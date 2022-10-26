How close is PJ Hall to a return for 2022-23?

CLEMSON – Less than two weeks before the start of the college basketball season, it’s already an important and intriguing time for Clemson.

The Tigers know they will have to start without All-ACC center PJ Hall, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered as he was coming back from foot surgery. Hall is expected to be fine by late December, when the ACC schedule begins in full, and maybe even for the league opener Dec. 2 against Wake Forest.

When will Hall be ready to go? Clemson Coach Brad Brownell doesn’t even want to offer a guess.

“We’re optimistic that he’ll play at some point in November. That might be hard,” Brownell said Tuesday. “I’m not going to say anything’s impossible. It’s really up to the doctors. The next couple of weeks are really important. They really haven’t done a lot with us yet. He’s just starting to get out on the court.”

Clemson has an exhibition game Nov. 2 at home against Benedict with the season opener Nov. 7 at Littlejohn Coliseum against The Citadel. In preseason votes, Hall made second-team All-ACC and the Tigers were picked to finish 11thth of 15 teams. They were 17-16, 8-12 last season.

Hall, a 6-foot-10 Spartanburg native who went to Dorman High School, played nearly all of last season with a fractured metatarsal, one of the long bones in his left foot. They still averaged 15.5 points per game (11th in the ACC), with 5.8 rebounds, 38 blocked shots (ninth) and 48 assists. Just as he returned to workouts in July, he suffered a partial dislocation of a kneecap.

“He’s done a good job and made some progress in terms of running on the side and conditioning and all that,” Brownell said. “But there’s nothing like being out there and playing and getting reps, adjusting to what happens in basketball games. I don’t care how many sprints you run or how many sleds you push. It’s not the same as playing. According to the doctors, he’s been ahead of schedule for at least a month. So that’s been good. They haven’t had any setbacks. He’s highly motivated, as you would imagine.

“We’ll cross our fingers and hope it goes well. … The biggest thing for me and our fans and everybody is that we’re patient with him.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.