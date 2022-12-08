How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Raptors?

Without LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (illness) out of the lineup on Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second defeat in as many nights, losing to the Toronto Raptors by a score of 126-113.

The shorthanded Lakers had seven players in double figures in the loss, led by Dennis Schroder, who had 18 points and five rebounds. Fellow starters Thomas Bryant, Lonnie Walker IV, and Austin Reaves added 16, 12, and 10, respectively, while Russell Westbrook (16), Kendrick Nunn (15), and Damian Jones (10) combined for 41 points off the bench.

▶” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/TygoeNogFkg?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen>

The Raptors, who got out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back, got 25 points each from Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, while OG Anunoby added 23.

How close is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record after the Lakers’ loss to the Raptors?

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court during a timeout during the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on December 7, 2022 | Cole Burston/Getty Images

RELATED: Let’s Not Forget LeBron James Technically Became the NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer a While Ago

In sitting out Wednesday night’s game, LeBron James remains at 37,501 regular-season points for his career, keeping him 886 behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time record of 38,387.

If James Returns to the lineup on Friday night to face the Philadelphia 76ers, doesn’t miss any more time, and maintains his season scoring average of 25.8 points per game, he’ll surpass Abdul-Jabbar on Wednesday, February 15, when LA hosts the New Orleans Pelicans.

If LeBron hits his career scoring average of 27.1 points per game moving forward, he’ll pass Kareem on Saturday, February 11, when the Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation Rolling in our comments section below.