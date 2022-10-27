How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nuggets?

Not since his Rookie season had LeBron James started 0-4, but that’s where he finds himself to kick off the 2022-23 campaign as the Los Angeles Lakers remained one of only three winless teams with a 110-99 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Still the worst shooting team in the NBA, LeBron had his roughest night of the year thus far, shooting just 8-for-21 from the floor, 2-for-8 from the three-point line, and 1-for-2 from the foul line for a season-low 19 points, adding nine assists and seven rebounds.

