How Clemson is spending time away from football this week

With no game on the schedule Saturday, Clemson’s football team is divvying up its time on and off the practice field this week before taking the weekend off.

Part of the time away from football has been dedicated to a good cause.

Sandwiched between practices Monday and today was a day off Tuesday. Instead, players and staff spent the day lending a hand servicing local communities.

“I’ve always thought that’s a huge thing,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’re not on the field, but I always say we’re still practicing. We’re still working.”

Swinney said half of the team spent the afternoon in Anderson volunteering with Anderson Interfaith Ministries, a non-profit organization that primarily serves low-income families in the Upstate. Players helped with various on-site tasks, including working with the food pantry.

“That’s an amazing organization that does a lot or great work in the community there and really helps a lot of people,” Swinney said.

Swinney said the rest of the team worked on a house through Habitat for Humanity, another non-profit that works with local communities and volunteers “so that more people are able to live in affordable and safe homes,” according to the organization’s website.

“When you’ve got 135 players and staff, that’s a lot of Manpower that can really make a difference in a day,” Swinney said.

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase Collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!