How Champion Wisconsin fared in Big Ten volleyball honors
Three members of the University of Wisconsin volleyball team were unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selections and Kelly Sheffield was voted Coach of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.
Grad student Danielle Hart, junior Devyn Robinson and redshirt sophomore Sarah Franklin were among 10 unanimous choices on the 18-member first team.
Sheffield earned his third Coach of the Year Honor after leading the Badgers to their fourth consecutive Big Ten title with a 19-1 record, matching the school’s best mark ever. He also received the Honor in 2014 and 2019. He was voted this year’s choice by both the conference coaches and media.
Hart, a 6-foot-4 middle Blocker from Virginia Beach, Virginia, earned her first first-team Honor after making the second team in 2019 and 2020. She ranked second in the conference with a 4.43 hitting percentage in all matches and was first in conference-only matches with a .458 mark. She also ranked fourth in the Big Ten and sixth in the Nation with 1.53 blocks per set. She also had 1.85 kills per set.
Robinson, a 6-2 right side from Ankeny, Iowa, also was a first-team pick in 2020 and a second-team choice in 2021. She is second on the team with 2.63 kills per set with a .303 hitting percentage and also had 1.07 blocks per set.
Franklin, a 6-4 outside hitter from Lake Worth, Florida, earned her second consecutive first-team honor after also being chosen last season while at Michigan State. She leads the Badgers and ranked seventh in the Big Ten with 3.55 kills per set and had a team-best 20 matches with double-figure kills. She is hitting .227 and has contributed 1.80 digs per set as a six-rotation player.
Julia Orzol, a 6-0 outside hitter from Olsztyn, Poland, who was the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, is third on the team with 2.62 kills per set and has averaged 2.27 digs and 0.49 blocks per set while playing six rotations. She was named to the All-Big Ten second team.
Senior Anna MacDonald, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, was chosen UW’s recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
Minnesota redshirt-sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair was voted the Player of the Year; Ohio State senior libero Kylie Murr the Defensive Player of the Year; Ohio State senior Mac Podraza the Setter of the Year; and Purdue outside hitter Eva Hudson the Freshman of the Year.
Illinois junior outside hitter Raina Terry, Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik and sophomore libero Lexi Rodriguez, Northwestern senior outside hitter Temi Thomas-Ailara and Ohio State junior opposite Emily Londot, Landfair and Podraza joined Hart, Robinson and Franklin as unanimous selections.
Also named to the first team were Indiana sophomore setter Camryn Haworth, Michigan junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik, Minnesota freshman middle Blocker Carter Booth and junior setter Melani Shaffmaster, Penn State junior middle Blocker Allie Holland and senior outside hitter Kashauna Williams along with Murr and Hudson .
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL POSTSEASON HONORS
Player of the Year: Taylor Landfair, RS-So., OH, Minnesota
Defensive Player of the Year: Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State
Setter of the Year: Mac Podraza, Sr., Ohio State
Freshman of the Year: Eva Hudson, OH, Purdue
Coach of the Year (Coaches & Media): Kelly Sheffield, Wisconsin
RAINA TERRY, Jr., OH, Illinois
Camryn Haworth, So., S, Indiana
Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan
Carter Booth, Fr., MB, Minnesota
TAYLOR LANDFAIR, RS-So., OH, Minnesota
Melani Shaffmaster, Jr., S, Minnesota
MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska
LEXI RODRIGUEZ, So., L, Nebraska
TEMI THOMAS-AILARA, Sr., OH, Northwestern
EMILY LONDOT, Jr., OPP, Ohio State
Kylie Murr, Sr., L, Ohio State
MAC PODRAZA, Sr., S, Ohio State
Allie Holland, Jr., MB, Penn State
Kashauna Williams, Sr., OH, Penn State
Eva Hudson, Fr., OH, Purdue
DANIELLE HART, Sr., MB, Wisconsin
SARAH FRANKLIN, Jr., OH, Wisconsin
DEVYN ROBINSON, Jr., RS, Wisconsin
Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland
Anastasia Russ, RS-Jr., MB, Maryland
Hannah Grant, Jr., L, Michigan
CC McGraw, Grad., L, Minnesota
Bekka Allick, Fr., MB, Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska
Gabby Gonzales, Sr., OH, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State
Seleisa Elisaia, Sr., S, Penn State
Raven Colvin, So., MB, Purdue
Maddie Schermerhorn, Sr., L, Purdue
Julia Orzoł, So., OH, Wisconsin
Brooke Mosher, OH/OPP, Illinois
Carter Booth, MB, Minnesota
McKenna Wucherer, OH, Minnesota
BEKKA ALLICK, MB, Nebraska
Katelyn Randorf, OPP, Northwestern
Alexa Markley, OH, Penn State
Note: ALL CAPS indicates unanimous selection
