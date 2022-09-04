How Centralia-Hallsville became a premier high school football rivalry

How Centralia-Hallsville became a premier high school football rivalry

As a slight mist rose off the Centralia High School football field late Friday night, running back Kyden Wilkerson plowed his way into the north end zone as the game clock struck 1:00 remaining.

Wilkerson and the Panthers just capped off a nine-play march to pay dirt, erasing 4:42 of game time and giving Centralia a 26-20 lead. Four defensive plays later, the Panthers sealed the six-point win.

As the Centralia players erupted on the sidelines, they celebrated a game that has evolved into a can’t-miss rivalry.

More:Centralia holds off Hallsville: Boone County high school football Week 2 Roundup

After Hallsville beat Centralia twice last season, the Panthers regain bragging rights until the next time the two play.

“It keeps building,” Wilkerson said. “We’re the bullies of the neighborhood.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button