How Catamount teams fared Dec. 1-3

How did the University of Vermont men’s and women’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball teams fare during the Dec. 1-3 weekends? Read below.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

College Women’s hockey

Northeastern 3, Vermont 1

THEY: Chloe Aurard 1G. Peyton Anderson 1G. Maureen Murphy 1G. Gwyneth Philips 18 clays.

A: Corinne McCool 1G. Blue Karelian 1A. Ellice Murphy 1A. Jessie McPherson 25 clays.

Note: Aurard scored in the first period as Northeastern held off Vermont (11-6-1) until the third period. The Huskies built a 2-0 lead before McCool scored with four minutes left in regulation.

College men’s hockey

Maine 3, Vermont 1

M: Reid Pabich 1G. Danube Villeneuve-Houle 1G. Cole Hanson 1G. Victor Ostman 16 clay.

A: Eric Gotz 1G. Andrei Buyalsky 1A. Gabe Carriere 38 clays.

Note: Vermont (5-10-1) struck first, but Maine scored three unanswered across the second and third periods.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

College Women’s hockey

Vermont at Northeastern, 3 p.m

College men’s hockey

Maine at Vermont, 5 p.m

College men’s soccer

NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

Vermont at Syracuse, 2 p.m

SUNDAY’S GAMES

College Women’s basketball

Marist at Vermont, 2 p.m

College men’s basketball

Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m

(Subject to change)