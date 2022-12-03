How Catamount teams fared Dec. 1-3
How did the University of Vermont men’s and women’s hockey and men’s and women’s basketball teams fare during the Dec. 1-3 weekends? Read below.
FRIDAY’S GAMES
College Women’s hockey
Northeastern 3, Vermont 1
THEY: Chloe Aurard 1G. Peyton Anderson 1G. Maureen Murphy 1G. Gwyneth Philips 18 clays.
A: Corinne McCool 1G. Blue Karelian 1A. Ellice Murphy 1A. Jessie McPherson 25 clays.
Note: Aurard scored in the first period as Northeastern held off Vermont (11-6-1) until the third period. The Huskies built a 2-0 lead before McCool scored with four minutes left in regulation.
College men’s hockey
Maine 3, Vermont 1
M: Reid Pabich 1G. Danube Villeneuve-Houle 1G. Cole Hanson 1G. Victor Ostman 16 clay.
A: Eric Gotz 1G. Andrei Buyalsky 1A. Gabe Carriere 38 clays.
Note: Vermont (5-10-1) struck first, but Maine scored three unanswered across the second and third periods.
More:Vermont Women’s hockey: Catamounts rout Dartmouth
SATURDAY’S GAMES
College Women’s hockey
Vermont at Northeastern, 3 p.m
College men’s hockey
Maine at Vermont, 5 p.m
College men’s soccer
NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
Vermont at Syracuse, 2 p.m
‘They play Catamount soccer’:Veterans carry UVM into the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals
SUNDAY’S GAMES
College Women’s basketball
Marist at Vermont, 2 p.m
More:Gilwee drains a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift UVM over Dartmouth
College men’s basketball
Vermont at Merrimack, 2 p.m
(Subject to change)