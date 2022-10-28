How can Women’s football produce more black British internationals?

In England’s 2022 Euros-winning squad, there were just three black players: Jess Carter, Demi Stokes and Nikita Parris.

Of the 23 England players initially called up to play Northern Ireland in February 2021, all were white. Just two black players went to the Women’s World Cup in 2019, in contrast to the 12 black or mixed-raced players England took to the 2018 men’s World Cup.

Women’s football has a diversity issue.

To mark UK Black History Month, The Athletic wanted to know what this means for the next generation of black footballers. How is the academy system failing to promote diversity among young footballers and what is being done to redress the imbalance? Joining the discussion are:

Anne-Marie Batson a sports broadcaster with a specialty in Women’s football and recognized on the Football Black List in 2019 for services to football

Patience Kavule , a 17-year-old footballer for Hilltop Women in Brent, London. The youngest of three siblings, she started playing football on her estate in north-west London and joined her first club aged 14

Ava King , a 14-year-old footballer for Crystal Palace Under-14s. After playing with her dad, Ava joined her first club aged eight and recently took part in an Elle Magazine shoot with Beth Mead and Lucy Bronze

Fern Whelana former professional footballer for Brighton and the Women’s football equality, diversity and inclusion executive at the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA).

Anne-Marie Batson: Patience, you play for Hilltop Women’s FC. Are lots of your black female friends playing football?

Patience Kavule: Hilltop is a predominantly Somali team. At the start, I was the only non-Somali player, but playing at Hilltop is just very welcoming. I didn’t play with a club until I got to, like, 14, but it was a predominantly black club, so I don’t think I really faced that problem of playing with girls of my color. But I was the only black girl in the school team.

Batson: Fern, do you feel over the last few years that Women’s football has become a space where young black women can feel included?

Fern Whelan: I’d like to hope so. When I was playing, I did feel part of a family — but I was part of a very white family.

I was the only black player on most teams I played for until I got to Everton and was playing with Nikita Parris and Gabby George. That was a little bit later on in my career. At grassroots level, it tended to really just be me but I suppose I didn’t really know any difference.

Now, the conversations are being had a lot more to try to make people feel supported and included.

Batson: There’s been a real spotlight shone on the Lionesses. Of course, there were big discussions around that Fantastic Euros win. Ava and Patience, was England winning the Euros a big moment for you or did you see that there is a lack of role models for you?

Ava King: I think it was a bit of both. Representation for women in football was a big step and achievement, but then I think the step we should take right now is to get more people of color through the system so that we can see more people of color playing football.

Kavule: I’m not going to lie: I feel like there was a lack of role models for me to look up to. I didn’t really feel like I connected with any of the players because you hear about the players who have been at Arsenal since they were six, and they’ve just gone the whole way through the academy.

That’s hard for someone who’s never played academy football a day in their life. It just felt really unrealistic.

Batson: There have been discussions about trying to address this issue around diversity — not just within the England national setup but also within the Women’s Super League, the Championship and the lower leagues. The sense that I get is that there is not one single answer to this issue. There are a lot of moving parts that need to fall into place for us to tackle this issue.

Whelan: Yeah, definitely. When I was growing up, there were always teams. There was always somewhere to go, somewhere to play. Then, Women’s football went very centralized. It went very elitist, shall we say, in terms of who can get to train and who can access the facilities.

When I played, we had the center of excellence model. There were maybe 50-plus across the country. That got reduced to 30. Straight away, you’re reducing how many girls can go and play, how many girls can be spotted, and how many girls can be recruited.

The FA have now made these Emerging Talent centers but can we continue to do more? How can we support those teams that don’t have that diversity?

Over the last year, I set up a campaign called See It, Achieve It. You can look at the likes of Victoria Williams, Demi Stokes and Nikita Paris, and hear their stories, see how they got to where they are. Ideally, what I’d like it to be is that they can then mentor young players and you can have that contact with them.

I could see Rachel Yankey, but, for me, she was in the distance. She was untouchable. She was kind of my inspiration but how good would it have been if maybe I could have had a chat with her if there was anything I was struggling with?



Nikita Parris was one of only three black players in England’s European Championship-winning Squad (Photo: Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images)

Batson: How important is it that people, when it comes to tackling the issue of diversity, think outside the box a little bit? That they don’t just look at players on the academy path but the non-academy pathway?

Kavule: I think it’s quite important. There’s a lot of quality outside the whole academy (system), but I feel like no one actually listens or watches us as players. They just feel like, ‘OK. Cool. You haven’t had any academy training before’.

You almost fall out of love with the sport because it’s like anyone who had true intentions of going pro is being downplayed. They feel like they’re never going to make it.

Batson: Is there a class issue? That’s also a big debate within the women’s game.

Whelan: I think that goes back to access to a lot of the training centers.

As Patience said, you can go to a cage, but no one’s going to spot you in those. If you’re going to train and you go to Everton, you need to get a train, a bus, a car, a taxi.

We’re going through a cost of living crisis. If it’s a choice of putting food on the table or paying to go to training, what are you going to do? Potentially, we are out-classing people. That shouldn’t be the case.

It’s all well and good going to somewhere where you know there’s going to be quality to Scout players — but what about going and seeking out the places where you might find those Hidden gems? We need to think about how we do that better.

It’s important that we don’t lose players: that we don’t get the likes of Patience or Ava getting all the way up to Under-16, Under-18 (level) and then thinking, ‘I don’t see it. I can’t connect with the players. I’m going to go off and do something else’.

Kavule: To know that someone who’s made it on the pitch is still carrying on to work for girls and diversity is just so much better. It just makes you feel warm inside knowing that. It might not happen for me, but it might be another girl’s little dream, and it still works out for them.



Former Everton and Brighton defender Fern Whelan is the Women’s football equality, diversity and inclusion executive at the PFA (Photo: Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Batson: Patience, how important is it to see not just diversity on the pitch, but also within the coaching staff?

Kavule: I feel like it helps — especially, Let’s say, moving into a different club that’s a predominantly white club.

If you see that coach, maybe it can help you settle in better; someone who knows where you’re coming from, comes from a similar background. You’re not always feeling left out. I feel like it just kind of helps you feel at ease.

Whelan: I have to agree with that. I was coached by Hope Powell at England and Brighton. Just having her there and knowing that she might have been through similar things to me — that she can kind of relate to me and I could always have the conversations with her that I needed to — just makes you feel a little bit more comfortable, a little bit more at ease.

Not to say that any of the white managers I have been managed by didn’t give me that, but I have to second what you’re saying there, definitely.

Kavule: One thing I hope coaches will do for me in the future is just continue to make me feel safe. I feel football is my safe space. When I’m on the pitch, nothing can really trouble me.

Whelan: We can be doing all this work, but how important is it to you guys to have role models in the playing positions? How important is it to be able to connect with them on the pitch to really inspire you and make you want to achieve that next level? Does it actually make a difference?

Kavule: I feel like these people need to be someone who can relate to you, someone who it kind of hits home with. If I’m hearing about someone from north west London that lived a couple of rows down for me that put in the work because they were just driven by football, I feel like I’m more likely to be inspired, rather than hearing about someone who grew up in a higher class.

Whelan: You see players in the media and on the pitch, but how much of a difference would it make if they were at your training session?

Kavule: It would show that they have the time to come down because a lot of people don’t really come back to where they came from. That’s important. You kind of need to show people: ‘I’ve made it out of here — so can you.’

King: I agree with Patience. When you hear professional players now who’ve only been in academy and now they’re in all the big clubs, it’s quite unrelatable because not all people just go all the way through the system.

It’d be nice, like Patience says, for someone who you can relate to having shared the same issues you’ve gone through growing up as a footballer. Fern, do you think anything is changing in the world like that? Is what you’re doing now affecting the future of Women’s football?

Whelan: All I can say to that is I hope so. The PFA is technically the Professional Football Association, but I’m not hung up on that because the players that are coming through grassroots are eventually going to be getting to the professional level. We start from the ground, and it’s just as important.

The message I want to send is that there is work being done. Patience said she couldn’t relate to players in the England team. There’s nothing worse than thinking it’s always going to stay that way. I think it’s changing. I’d like it to be quick but unfortunately, I don’t think it will be.

Hopefully, we’re getting there. You’ve got to have people in those positions that want to make the change, so it’s not just lip service. You’ve got to have the people in the boardrooms, in the top end of football, who are thinking like this, who’ve got this like-minded thought process.

We have to take a look at ourselves, as organizations. Are we doing everything, collectively, to increase representation within our organizations so that we can then deliver that message into the league and into grassroots level?

We have to really dig deep to get the answers. We don’t want to be guessing. We want to make sure we’ve got it right this time so that we don’t end up with this same conversation 10 years down the line.

(Other contributor: Katie Whyatt)

(Top photos: Getty Images; design: Eamonn Dalton)