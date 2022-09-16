How can Tom Brady make it through this NFL season?
Back in February, Bucs quarterback and possible Replicant Tom Brady announced his retirement by telling the world that he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.” It was Somehow an even less convincing iteration of the “I want to spend more time with my family” sentiment that every famous man tosses out whenever he retires, or goes on Unofficial sabbatical, or resigns in Disgrace but doesn’t want to acknowledge any of the nasty bits.
So it was very easy for the general public to wave off Brady’s rationale for leaving the NFL, and to wave off the idea, itself, of him retiring. Do you know how many public unretirements I’ve witnessed in my lifetime? I won’t even believe MYSELF the day I retire. Everything about Brady’s brief stint as a retiree reeked of being disingenuous, especially after Bruce Arians got kicked upstairs, and after Bizarre tampering charges against the Dolphins for courting Brady to be a player/owner came to light. They never planned to retire at all.