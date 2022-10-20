How can Seattle retain artists? Local arts leaders weigh in

Mary Anne Carter

Museum of Museums

“One of the most important elements of a healthy art community is space for artists to gather, exchange ideas, and exhibit their work to the public… By showing over 1,000 Emerging and mid-career artists from the region a year, MoM offers over 1,000 opportunities for people to come into contact with art they like, can learn from, or draw inspiration from [from].

We need more of everything — more spaces, more arts funding, more patrons, more arts publications, more artists. What brings vitality and sustainability to an art community is not one single element, so there is no singular solution for reviving it. We undoubtedly need higher wages and more affordable housing solutions, but people aren’t leaving Seattle for New York for those things explicitly. The draw to other cities is an Ecosystem of consumers, philanthropists, arts organizations and elected officials all working to cultivate a habitable community for the arts.

It can be tiring as an artist to watch your community dissipate while we argue about singular fixes. We need to consider, on a granular level, what we can all do to support the arts and do it with urgency while putting pressure on those with wealth and political power to do their part. Now, more than ever, is the time to go to art shows, bring your friends, purchase local work, share upcoming events, mail in that ballot with your vote towards increased art funding, support arts media coverage, and lift up the efforts of the artists that are here now.”

Mary Anne Carter became the new director of Seattle’s Museum of Museums in August, replacing founder and director Greg Lundgren. A longtime Seattle artist, Illustrator and curator, Carter is known for her wit and arts advocacy, and will continue MoM’s DIY, artist- running philosophy.