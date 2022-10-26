How Can I Play Trump National Doral?

There are no fewer than four Championship courses at Trump National Doral in Florida – Blue Monster, Golden Palm, Red Tiger and Silver Fox.

However, the Blue Monster is its most iconic. Established in 1962, the Dick Wilson-designed course hosted the PGA Tour’s Doral Open from that year until 2006. It then hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship between 2007 and 2016 before the tournament moved to Mexico City.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button