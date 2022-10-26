How Can I Play Trump National Doral?

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Thank you for signing up. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.



There are no fewer than four Championship courses at Trump National Doral in Florida – Blue Monster, Golden Palm, Red Tiger and Silver Fox.

However, the Blue Monster is its most iconic. Established in 1962, the Dick Wilson-designed course hosted the PGA Tour’s Doral Open from that year until 2006. It then hosted the WGC-Cadillac Championship between 2007 and 2016 before the tournament moved to Mexico City.

Like other Donald Trump-owned courses, following the controversial figure’s win in the 2016 US Presidential election, Trump National Doral found itself without a top-level Tour. However, earlier in 2022, it was confirmed as the host for the 2022 LIV Golf season finale, the $50m Team Championship.

In 2014, the course was given a significant makeover courtesy of Gil Hanse, who re-sculpted every hole to offer a hugely challenging course with deep bunkers, long fairways, extensive rough, water and undulating greens. Meanwhile, arguably the best is saved for last, a par-4 with trees and Bunkers on the right and a lake on the left. The water also stretches out in front of the green.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most beautiful holes on the course is the 227-yard par-3 fourth that has water to the right on the way towards an elevated half-moon-shaped green. Another par three, the ninth, has water on both sides of the fairway which you can easily roll back into if your ball falls short of the green. Meanwhile, the 10th has the toughest tee shot of the course, with an intimidatingly large amount of water throughout the left hand side and Bunkers to the right.

While the Blue Monster is undoubtedly the star of the show at the renowned golf resort, its three other Championship courses have all hosted important events too. For example, the Golden Palm Hosted the PGA Tour’s Qualifying tournament in 1999. Also, the Red Tiger was the venue for The Office Depot on the LPGA Tour in 2000.

Trump National Doral is open to the public and you can choose to play on any of the four Championship courses with green fees ranging between $150 and approximately $500 with bookings available online.

There is also the option of staying at the Miami resort and hotel in Doral, with a Championship Golf Package with rates starting at $509 per night. The deal includes one round on either the Golden Palm, Red Tiger, or Silver Fox course. Alternatively, there is an option of upgrading to the Blue Monster course. For anyone wishing to become a member, the initiation fee is reportedly $50,000.

When Did Trump Buy Trump National Doral The Trump Organization purchased the Doral Resort & Spa in February 2012, after which it was renamed Trump National Doral. A $250-million renovation of the resort was started in 2013 and was completed three years later.