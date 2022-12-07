How Can I Play Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando?

Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, which is the host for the PNC Championship, is considered one of the best courses in Orlando.

Located within the headwaters of the Everglades, and the Greg Norman-designed course makes full use of the area’s natural beauty. Indeed, anyone playing the par-72 course will encounter wetlands, cypress heads, natural Marshes ponds, pines and mature oaks.

