How Can Golf Be More Sustainable?

The theme for Friday during this Inaugural Sustainable Golf Week, Hosted by the GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf, is “Moving Day.” We’ve considered aspects of Sustainability through the week: the extent of the challenges golf faces, the part you can play as an individual golfer, the role of the elite game, the future of greenkeeping and the importance of golf to cities and urban areas . Here we look more broadly to the future and try to answer the question, how can golf be more sustainable? The GEO Foundation for Sustainable focuses on six key elements when looking to the future of sustainable golf. They are:

Fostering Nature

Sustainable golf week

(Image credit: Sarah Ryu at 9 Bridges Golf)

Golf is played on 39,000 courses around the world, covering an area roughly the size of Belgium. Half of that area is natural or semi-natural habitat. In towns and cities, golf courses are oases of green, elsewhere they are often important for protecting coastal strips or providing buffers for wetlands.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button