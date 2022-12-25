‘How ‘Bout A…’: Despite Just Being 5 Years Old, Tiger Woods’ Christmas Wishlist Distinctly Marked the Legend’s Upcoming Golf Domination in 1981

While growing up, Tiger Woods was not some kid who played in the backyard, roamed, and had fun with his friends. His toys were golf balls and clubs, and his world revolved around golf. Since he was a child, he knew what his future goals were. Where other kids were playing around, he was dreaming of becoming an outstanding golfer. And indeed, his dream came true…and how.

Every year at Christmas, children wish for many gifts from Santa. And Woods was no different. He had a few things to ask for from Santa, and his list will leave you shocked. He was interviewed at the Today Show way back in 1981, and his then coach, Rudy Duran, began the interview where he listed little Woods’ few accomplishments. However, the conversation went further to Christmas, which Woods wished for.

What did little Tiger Woods wish for Christmas?

Bryant Gumbel was hosting the interview, and he asked the 5-year-old Tiger Woods what Santa would bring him as a Christmas present. They replied, “I don’t know!” The innocent kid had no answer to that question because he didn’t know what Santa might get him. However, they did wish for something else. Gumble then asked him if he wanted something in particular from Santa. “What do you want him to bring you?”

The super kid’s reply was the perfect epitome of his dedication to golf. He replied with a grin, “How ’bout a 1-iron and a 2-iron?” Woods was only five years old during the interview. Therefore, inferring anything constructive and meaningful from his statements may be difficult, but we can still giggle at his choice. However, his wish was proof of a legendary golfer in the making. And years later, he surpassed all others as the best player.

If you think about it, he asked Santa to send him the two most challenging clubs to hit a golf ball. Thus, it can be derived that he loved a challenge even as a kid. It was only fair. It shows a pro torpedoing an iron shot from the fairway in the clip that follows his plea.

How good was Woods at golf as a kid?

His then coach, Duran, explained his golf achievements in the interview. At age five, Wood tied with a teenage kid. “He’s tied 17-year-olds for low gross,” explained Duran. Not just that, the pro, in his childhood, shot 3-over-par 57 on two occasions, which was a tie for first. However, the second was the loss in a playoff. Just imagine the difference because that 17-year-old kid was on the high school team. “He’s also shot in the low 100s on regulation golf courses, 6800-6900 yards — that’s from the Championship tees,said Duran.

Wasn't that an unusual wish for Christmas from a 5-year-old kid? What are your thoughts on Tiger's vision for the sport and his career in his childhood?