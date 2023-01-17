How Bladen Basketball Teams Rate For State Playoffs – BladenOnline

By Sonny Jones

The NC High School Athletic Association basketball Playoffs are scheduled to open five weeks from today.

Let’s see how Bladen County varsity teams rank in the Ratings Percentage Index (RPI). It’s the formula the state uses to help with playoff seeding and first-round pairings. The formula includes a teams winning percentage, the winning percentage of opponents and the winning percentage of opponents’ opponents.

EAST BLADEN BOYS

Record: 12-2 overall, 4-0 conference

Current RPI: 0.57304

Current Seed: 12

Last Week’s Seed: 9

This Week: Tuesday at Red Springs, Friday home against St. Pauls

Outlook: The Eagles seem to be a sure bet to make the playoffs. If East Bladen wins the Southeastern Athletic Conference Championship it would be assured of at least two home games. If the Eagles don’t win the SAC-7, then it’s uncertain if they would play a home game. The 10 conference Champions are seeded first, then it goes by RPI.

WEST BLADEN BOYS

Record: 11-5 overall, 2-2 conference

Current RPI: 0.540927

Current Seed: 14

Last Week’s Seed: 13

This Week: Tuesday at St. Pauls, Friday home against Midway

Outlook: The overtime win at Red Springs last week helped the Knights remain in solid position for a state playoff berth. A big game at No. 15 seed St. Pauls tonight. Overall, West Bladen appears in good shape with eight regular season games remaining plus the conference tournament to make the state playoffs. A home game is unlikely, but not out of the question.

EAST BLADEN GIRLS

Record: 11-3 overall, 3-1 conference

Current RPI: 0.586627

Current Seed: 11

Last Week’s Seed: 9

This Week: Tuesday at Red Springs, Friday home against St. Pauls

Outlook: The Eagles dropped a couple of spots following their loss to No. 5 Fairmont at home last week. While it will be a challenge to win the conference title and be assured of home games in the state playoffs, East Bladen should be comfortably in the bracket when pairings are scheduled to be released Feb. 18.

WEST BLADEN GIRLS

Record: 8-5 overall, 1-3 conference

Current RPI: 0.490993

Current Seed: 23

Last Week’s Seed: 21

This Week: Tuesday at St. Pauls, Friday home against Midway

Outlook: Losses against higher-seeded No. 5 Fairmont and No. 21 Red Springs hurt the Knights a bit, but they would still be in the playoff field. However, West Bladen has lost four straight in the new year and needs to get back in the win column to remain in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Here is the RPI for other Southeastern Athletic Conference teams as of Tuesday morning:

BOYS

15. St. Pauls

19. Red Springs

26. Fairmont

27. Midway

48. Clinton

GIRLS

4. St. Pauls

5. Fairmont

20. Midway

21. Red Springs

34. Clinton

TODAY IN SPORTS HISTORY

• 2016 — The Carolina Panthers build a 31-0 Halftime lead before Barely holding off Seattle’s Relentless comeback, beating the Seahawks 31-24 to advance to the NFC Championship game.

