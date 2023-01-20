How big is LIV Golf’s new TV deal compared to the PGA Tour?

LIV Golf has finally found a television partnership just before the beginning of its second season. It was announced that the Saudi-backed league has signed a multi-year deal with The CW. The event will be streamed on TV over the weekend and the initial rounds will stream on the app.

It comes as a significant step for LIV Golf as they didn’t find a broadcaster last year and were dependent on YouTube and their website for streaming. The final round of the Team Championship, LIV Golf’s season-ending event, garnered 451,000 views on YouTube.

The second season of LIV Golf will begin with the event on the Gulf coast of Mexico in Mayakoba from February 24 to 26.

LIV-CW deal expected to be advertising revenue-based

It’s the first time CW has had exclusive broadcast rights for live mainstream sports. The details of the deals are not shared by LIV Golf, but as per some media reports, CW will not be going the traditional way in terms of payments.

Rather, the agreement is advertising revenue-based and mutually financially beneficial to both parties. LIV has also stated that it will produce coverage with the help of its own team.

On the other hand, the PGA Tour has a nine-year rights deal with CBS, NBC (and Golf Channel), while ESPN has digital rights and weekday coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship as well. The deal is worth $700 million as per several reports.

ESPN+ subscribers get four separate live feeds for the 28 PGA Tour events throughout the year. However, live content is limited when the broadcast is live on CBS and NBC.

“We’re very proud…” – Greg Norman on the LIV Golf-CW deal