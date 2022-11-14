SOCCER is played in many parts of the world, however, many fans may not have taken notice of the actual size of a field.

There seem to be different sizes of soccer fields across the world.

2 An aerial view of a soccer pitch with players

How big is a soccer field?

For a field that can take 22 players at a time, with Ample space for match officials, the size of a soccer field is quite unique.

Even though soccer fields may look the same with grass a pitch and white markings, there is no specific size for every soccer field around the world.

According to FIFA, a full-size soccer field may be between the range of 50 to 100 yards in width and 100 to 130 yards in length.

The field must also be rectangular and marked with continuous lines.

All the markings must be of the same width, that is, no more than 12 centimeters.

What are the sizes of soccer fields in Leagues across the world?

Even though FIFA has set the prescribed dimension for a soccer field, many Leagues across the world had their own rules and regulations regarding field sizes.

In the German League, Bundesliga, a field must be 115 yards long and 74 yards wide.

However, there are allowances for those dimensions to drop no lower than 110 yards and 70 yards respectively.

The English Premier League also recommends the length of the field to be 115 yards and the width to be 75 yards.

The MLS (Major League soccer) also recommends the length of a field to be 110 yards and the width to be 70 yards.

2 Two soccer players running and kicking a soccer ball Credit: Getty Images – Getty

What is a soccer field made of?

Soccer fields are usually made of natural grass. Stadiums are required to keep the grass flat, in good condition, and playable all season.

Nevertheless, in certain competitions, artificial playing surfaces can be used, as well as a hybrid system of artificial and natural materials.

No matter the surface that is used on a field, the color of the field must be green.

Some Stadiums have undersoil heating to ensure the field is always playable, especially in extreme weather conditions.