How BCS standings would look in Week 9

The first College Football Playoff rankings will arrive next week, ripe with reaction after the selection committee reveals its top 25 coming out of Week 9. The committee uses a process “that distinguishes among otherwise comparable teams by considering” conference championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, comparative outcomes of common opponents and other factors, including injuries and availability of coaches.

Let’s take the subjectivity out of the mix for a second and see how the former postseason system views the nation’s best teams up to this point.

Thanks to our good friends at BCSKnowHow.comthey have updated their top 10 using the former Bowl Championship Series formula, which combined the use of polls and computer selection methods to determine college football’s national championship teams from 1999-2013. That model has accurately predicted the final four of each of the past six seasons and is an accurate indicator of how teams should be properly slotted heading into the weekend from a power rankings standpoint.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here’s how the BCS would’ve ranked the current top 10.