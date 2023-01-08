How BBC basketball turned things around for the dying Athletic department

Dowell Field House runs adjacent to traffic-heavy Kearney Street, but drivers passing by likely spare little thought for what’s going on inside the aging, tan building.

The outmoded Gymnasium at Baptist Bible College — a private Springfield school with relatively low enrollment — houses a men’s basketball program aiming for its third consecutive national title.

The National Christian Athletic Association Championships garner little attention in a city that features NCAA Division I Missouri State, NCAA Division II Drury, NAIA Evangel, and some of the most hoops-rich high school programs in the state.

Despite competing in the lowest rung of college athletics, BBC’s recent string of successes has helped reinvigorate the 73-year-old institution.

The Patriots are beating teams closer to Evangel’s weight class, attracting proven local talent, and cultivating enough goodwill for BBC administrators to add sports and partial scholarships. They’re also making the leap to NAIA membership in 2024, a move that best illustrates their growth.

