How Basketball Pro Jewell Loyd Starts The Day

Professional basketball player Jewell Loyd not only plays for Seattle Storm but also for Perfumerias Avenida in Spain—and she’s also on the edge of a pickleball obsession. That means the 29-year-old has to wake up refreshed and set for a day that might bring intense training sessions, games, international travel, or a busy get-everything-else-in-her-life-done rest day. Read on for how this first-round draft pick makes every morning into an ideal starting point for whatever the day brings.

6:30 am: I reach for my water, first thing

“I have two dogs that will jump on me to make sure I’m up to take them out. Immediately, I like to drink my water. I’m trying to get close to a gallon a day, so I start with half that amount and then refill my bottle for the rest of the day. Luckily one of the features on my new Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is a water tracking feature, so I can set goals for daily water intake and it reminds me to hit those each day.”

6:45 am: Assess my sleep

“I’ve just gotten a Galaxy Watch5, and it’s really cool to see all of my sleep data. For example, for my first 90-minute cycle, I saw that the first half hour was light sleep, then REM for 30 minutes, which is the most impactful sleep. I think it’s important to track data like how quickly you fall asleep and how much quality sleep you’re actually getting. With that kind of information, you can make adjustments like: I need to go to bed at this time, so I can make sure I get enough good rest.”

7:00 am: I make time for a devotion and meditation

“For maybe six to eight minutes, I’m doing a devotion and prayer. I’ve been doing that with my aunt, and sometimes my mom will join in, or I do it on my own—whoever is there. It’s just a daily practice that’s done at about the same time, and it allows me to reflect on the day and get ready. Giving thanks, really. It’s also a chance to have this time of community with my aunt and mom, talking about our day. The devotion itself is probably eight minutes, but talking time is probably 30 minutes to just reflect on the day and getting ready. That makes for a deeper relationship with them. It’s a time to be vulnerable and open and have that place for family in the morning.”

7:30 am: The dogs get a walk, and so do I

“After meditation, I take the dogs—Romeo and Mikey—back out because they’re very spoiled. This is usually my long walk and it’s just as much for me as it is for them. It’s probably about a mile and change. Once this is done, I consider my morning started, and then I can have breakfast and do my actual workouts.”

7:45 am: I go all out for breakfast, then work out after

“When it comes to breakfast, I don’t hold back. I love breakfast, and unless I’m just having a smoothie, I go all out. I love pancakes and waffles, and if it’s game day, I add bacon and eggs. I’ll never skip breakfast.”

8:00 am: I start my workout

Loyd strength trains to keep her body injury-free. Jewell Loyd

“Post-breakfast, I get training. Sometimes I’ll lift weights in the morning, but usually, it’s basketball first to just kind of get my body moving. If I’m starting with lifting, I try to get a nice sweat and get tempos in my lifts, but it doesn’t take me super long to get warm. I always focus most on my shoulders. It’s a weakness of mine, I’ve had some shoulder injuries, so I make sure that’s always primed. I know my Trainers will be happy to hear that. Then, I start with basketball workouts on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it’s pickleball, and that’s a two-hour workout of technical stuff. Lately, I’ve been playing pickleball every day, getting ready for a tournament. My body’s been adjusting to a different sport, but it’s been fun. I grew up playing tennis, so I’m used to the spinning motions, but there really are different muscles being used compared to basketball.”

“I am able to track all these training sessions with the Galaxy Watch5 Auto Workout Tracking and the data Let’s me know the intensity of my workouts. This helps me focus on aspects of training and recovery that might not be working—whether mentally or physically.”

8:30 am: During my workouts, I check my heart rate

Loyd is training to become a professional pickleball player. Jewell Loyd Loyd’s heart rate stats from her pickleball workout, captured by her Samsung Galaxy Watch5. Jewell Loyd

“Another aspect of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is the ability to check my heart rate, which is definitely helpful so I can see my intensity. You think you’re working hard and then look at your watch and think, oh man, my heart rate is not where it’s supposed to be. I think that data is making me more competitive in how I perform, I’m more efficient because of the watch. I’m able to really understand the data and know when and how long to work out. I can be smarter about it. I used to wear a tracker, but it didn’t have a display, so I didn’t even know the time. With this, I’m able to see everything: the time, phone calls, emails, everything is right there. It’s all in one location, so I can check it all easily.”

10:00 am: I’m mentally prepared for the rest of the day

“Challenging myself in the morning sets my Mindset for the rest of the day. When you push yourself at least a little bit, you can take on anything that comes your way, whether it’s errands or hitting a big goal. For me, I’m so competitive in everything I do, I need the challenge of going outside my comfort zone so I can learn from that, and my Samsung Galaxy Watch5 is helping me look at my training for both basketball and pickleball through a Holistic data lens so I can plan my days based on the its Insights on my sleep, heart rate, water intake, and workout performance and recovery. When you’re waking up early and working on these goals for yourself, then it sets you up for the whole day.”

