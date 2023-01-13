How Azzi Fudd’s return impacts the UConn Women’s basketball team

Star sophomore guard Azzi Fudd returned to the court Wednesday after sitting out the last five-plus weeks and eight games recovering from a knee injury.

In 20 minutes against St. John’s, Fudd scored 14 points with three rebounds and one assist.

But her presence back on the court brings so much more for the No. 4 Huskies. UConn dominated the Red Storm with its best shooting performance of the season (62.3%) and a season-low in turnovers (10).

With almost all of the team’s missing pieces returned, UConn is back to looking like its pre-injury-riddled self, and that all started with Fudd’s return on Wednesday.

“We’re just getting better and better,” Dorka Juhász said. “I think, you know, just the adversity that we had to go through, I think that just kind of brings us even more together.”

What does Fudd’s return mean for the Huskies as UConn moves into the second half of the regular season? Let’s break it down:

Offense opens up

Fudd is second on the team with a 3-point field goal percentage of 92.3. Her first bucket back on Wednesday was a 3-pointer from atop the right side of the arc at 1:06 in the first quarter.

Her dominance on the wing gives the Huskies some breathing room to spread out instead of playing condensed in the paint and relying on bigs Juhász and Aaliyah Edwards.

And Fudd, who led last year’s Squad with a 43.0% clip from 3, doesn’t even need to be the only player shooting 3s. Lou Lopez Sénéchal led Wednesday with 20 points thanks to 4 of 5 shooting from deep. The Huskies shot 43% from the outside against the Red Storm, marking the third game out of the past eight (without Fudd) that they’ve shot better than 41%.

All six of UConn’s 3-pointers on Wednesday came from either Fudd or Lopez Sénéchal.

“It’s funny. If Azzi misses, I’m shocked. Like, I think every time both her and Lou, I think every time the ball leaves their hands it’s going in,” associate head Coach Chris Dailey said.

Renewed sense of control

The Huskies hadn’t played with Fudd in over five weeks. It’s Wednesday, you couldn’t tell.

UConn was in control the whole game with Fudd back in the fold. Players passed to her effortlessly, remembering where she likes the ball and how she plays.

“It’s always hard to kind of move people back when they’re out a little bit,” Juhász said. “And I think, you know, just having Azzi, like, I think she just finds her way back so quickly. So, it’s not really very challenging for us.”

While Edwards and Lopez Sénéchal did get into early foul trouble in the second quarter, the team stayed poised. Passes went to their intended targets and dribbles were kept in control. UConn shot 81% in the fourth quarter and finished the game with a season-high 62.3 field goal percentage.

After recording 20-plus turnovers in five of its previous last eight games (including 27 against Princeton in the team’s first game without Fudd), UConn finished Wednesday with a season-low 10 – the fewest in a single game since facing NC State in the The Elite Eight is March 28, 2022.

“I don’t know how many turnovers we have,” Dailey said after UConn’s win over St. John’s before a reporter told her the number. “10? 10! Woo! Who would have thought I’d celebrate 10?”

Seven out of the eight Huskies who played against the Red Storm finished with at least one assist. Juhász recorded a career-high seven while Nika Mühl had five and Amari DeBerry tied her season-high with three.

“I think we trust each other, and I think we know who we have to pass the ball to get a bucket,” Juhász said. “It’s just been great. We’ve been having a lot of fun together.”

More bodies, more rest

Five days after UConn had to alert the Big East that it didn’t have enough available players to play a game, the Huskies had eight healthy bodies suited up against St. John’s.

The Huskies had to postpone their home game against DePaul, originally scheduled for Jan. 8, due to not meeting the conference standard of seven available players after both Edwards (ankle) and Ayanna Patterson (concussion) were injured at Xavier last week.

While Edwards was cleared and fully available on Wednesday (31 minutes, 15 points, 7 rebounds), Patterson remains in the concussion protocol. She and Caroline Ducharme (concussed in practice on Jan. 2) did not make the trip to New York.

Having Fudd available gave UConn a total of three subs and allowed Ample rest time for its starters.

With all of UConn’s injuries over the past two months, its starters have had to play increased minutes due to a thin rotation.

Lopez Sénéchal and Edwards are the only players who have started all 16 games for UConn so far this season. The two of them, plus Juhász and Mühl are all averaging 31-plus minutes per game. While Geno Auriemma is known to play his starters for extended minutes, that much time on the court can be risky when the team is already dealing with so many injuries.

“Just having to sit on the side for so long and having to watch everyone with all the injuries they’ve been dealing with, watching your team go up and down, you know, and I can’t be on the court helping them just made it worse,” Fudd said. “So, I’m just really happy to be back on the floor.”

What’s next?

Depending on how Fudd feels in practice over the next couple of days, it probably won’t be long until we see her back in the starting lineup. And when she does return, it will likely be Aubrey Griffin who will become an off-the-bench surge of energy for the Huskies.

Due to the serious nature of concussions, there’s no immediate return timeline for either Patterson or Ducharme’s. They’ll continue to sit out until they clear concussion protocol testing.

And when they do return, their minutes will likely be based on how they feel. Ducharme was hit on the head twice during games last month, causing her to sit out and ice her head on the bench. Neck stiffness also prevented her from playing in the exhibition and season opener.

“They’re really a fun group to be around and I think once we get Carol (Ducharme) back and Ayanna back in the mix, it’s just going to add to where we’re going, you know what we’re working towards, Dailey said.