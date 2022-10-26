How Austin nonprofit Art from the Streets helps homeless artists

  • Art from the Streets has staged a show and sale since 1991-1992.
  • The group helps struggling, starving and homeless artists.
  • Austinite Tom Hixson — known as Tom Jett — says the activity changed his life.

At one point, a kind man who owned a neon light company offered the concrete slab behind his building to Tom Hixson, who had been pushing his clothes and dogs around in a cart.

It was a rough spot, but a fairly safe home base for a while. Overgrown weeds and bushes provided a bit of privacy.

“It was good to have one place to stay,” Hixson says.

Over the years — living with or without Shelter — one activity gave Hixson, suffering from major depression, a lift: art.

A few years ago, they discovered Art from the Streets, a singular nonprofit that turns 30 this year, at the Trinity Center downtown. The group has since moved to the Canopy Austin arts complex on Springdale Road.

