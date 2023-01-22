How Arsenal beat Manchester United thanks to a late goal from Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah was the Hero as his injury-time Winner saw Arsenal snatch a 3-2 win against Manchester United in a pulsating Premier League Encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The 23-year-old scored either side of a Bukayo Saka stunner to take Mikel Arteta’s side five points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand on their nearest challengers.

The game got off to a quick start when Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli went close, before United delivered a sucker Punch to the home crowd.

Marcus Rashford drifted in from the left before unleashing a fine low drive that Flew past Ramsdale at his near post to give United the lead.

Arsenal responded and minutes after Nketiah went close to an equaliser, they found one. A trademark Arsenal team move was capped off by an Nketiah header from close range after he latched onto Martinelli’s cross from the left.

Ramsdale saved well from Scott McTominay just before half time as the two sides headed level.

The second half burst into life from the off and Arsenal went in front eight minutes after the restart, when Saka cut in from the right and Bent a Delicious effort into the far corner from 25-yards.

It didn’t take United long to restore parity, though, as Lisandro Martinez stooped low at a corner to loop a header into the Arsenal net. // It was all Arsenal in the closing stages and Martinelli, Saka and Odegaard all went close to finding a winner, before late drama ensued.

Debutant Leandro Trossard teed up Oleksandr Zinchenko to cross in where Odegaard knocked the ball into the path of Nketiah who cleverly flicked the ball home.

VAR did check the goal for offside but it stood, to hand Arsenal a massive three points and leave Manchester United with their first defeat when scoring first for 27 matches.

