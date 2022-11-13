How Arkansas football opponents did in Week 11

What began as one of the Hardest schedules in FBS, Arkansas’ 12-game regular-season slate isn’t quite shaping up that way.

That’s troubling for a Razorbacks team that is 5-5 and still hasn’t clinched Bowl Eligibility with two games left.

The best teams in the SEC are still the best teams in the SEC. Alabama, Ole Miss and LSU are solid, even if none of them may make the College Football Playoff by virtue of beating up on one another.

But the rest? Texas A&M is in the midst of its worst season in decades. Auburn fired its coach midseason after falling to the Hogs. BYU, Missouri State and South Carolina haven’t lived up to expectations. Liberty fell to lowly UConn on Saturday. About the only team that is fitting is Cincinnati.

It’s a good thing strength-of-schedule is largely irrelevant now. All the Hogs have to do is win one of their next two games and at least something will salvage.

Arkansas vs Ole Miss – November 19, 2022

Oct 22, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) scrambles against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Alabama, 30-24.

Arkansas at Missouri – November 25, 2022

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head Coach Eli Drinkwitz leaves the field after a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Tennessee, 66-24.

Arkansas beat Cincinnati in Week 1

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 03: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hugs Ben Bryant #6 of the Cincinnati Bearcats after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Beat East Carolina, 27-25.

Arkansas beat South Carolina in Week 2

Sep 10, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head Coach Shane Beamer during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Florida, 38-6.

Arkansas beat Missouri State in Week 3

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Head Coach Bobby Petrino of the Missouri State Bears watches his players warm up before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Beat Youngstown State, 25-22.

Arkansas lost to Texas A&M in Week 4

Sep 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Max Johnson (14) eludes the rush of Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Auburn, 13-10.

Arkansas lost to Alabama in Week 5

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with Offensive lineman Tyler Booker (52) after scoring against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Ole Miss, 30-24.

Arkansas lost to Mississippi State in Week 6

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson (23) runs the ball while defended by Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Georgia, 45-19.

Arkansas beat BYU in Week 7

Oct 15, 2022; Provo, Utah, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders dodges Brigham Young University Cougars safety Hayden Livingston in the first half as the Razorbacks face the Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week

Arkansas beat Auburn in Week 9

Oct 29, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Drew Sanders (42) grabs Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Texas A&M, 13-10.

Arkansas lost to Liberty in Week 10

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) rushes in the second quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to Connecticut, 36-33.

Story Originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire