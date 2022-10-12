Several Georgia Bulldog transfers are making huge impacts for their new teams. Georgia head Coach Kirby Smart recruits a lot of Talent and coaches up his players well. That translates to production almost regardless of where they end up.

Some players who transferred away from the Georgia football program just need more playing time. It is hard to earn a lot of playing time in Athens.

JT Daniels, Matt Landers, Otis Reese, and more are making the most of their playing time at their new homes. How are Georgia football transfers Performing through Week 6 of the 2022 college football season?