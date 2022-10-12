How are Georgia football transfers performing through Week 6?
Several Georgia Bulldog transfers are making huge impacts for their new teams. Georgia head Coach Kirby Smart recruits a lot of Talent and coaches up his players well. That translates to production almost regardless of where they end up.
Some players who transferred away from the Georgia football program just need more playing time. It is hard to earn a lot of playing time in Athens.
JT Daniels, Matt Landers, Otis Reese, and more are making the most of their playing time at their new homes. How are Georgia football transfers Performing through Week 6 of the 2022 college football season?
TCU Horned Frogs defensive lineman Tymon Mitchell is having a career year. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive lineman has nine total tackles and two sacks through five games. TCU is 5-0 and faces an undefeated Oklahoma State team in a huge Week 7 game.
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton scored a touchdown in the Crimson Tide’s close win over Texas A&M. Alabama (6-0) plays against Tennessee (5-0) in one of the best games of Week 7. Burton has 16 receptions, 217 yards, and three touchdowns this season.
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels plays against Baylor on Oct. 13. The Mountaineers are 2-3. Daniels has played solid, but not spectacular.
The former Georgia quarterback has a 71.2 QBR and has thrown eight touchdowns along with only two interceptions.
Michigan State Spartans cornerback Ameer Speed has 42 total tackles this season, which is easily the most of his lengthy NCAA career. Speed and Michigan State have lost four straight games.
Latavious Brini and Arkansas have dropped three straight games after a 3-0 start to the season. Brini has 24 total tackles and a forced fumble for the Razorbacks. The Razorbacks play BYU in one of the more intriguing games of Week 7.
LSU safety Major Burns has played in three games this year. The 4-2 Tigers lost a tough game against Tennessee in Week 6. Burns has 16 total tackles and two pass deflections this season.
Mississippi defensive back Otis Reese is one of the most impactful Defenders for the Rebels. Reese has 27 tackles, one sack, and four pass deflections for 6-0 Ole Miss.
Divaad Wilson and UCF football beat Georgia Tech in Geoff Collins’ final game as the Yellow Jackets’ head coach earlier this season. Wilson has 18 tackles and three forced turnovers this year. UCF is 4-1 on the year.
Tennessee State University wide receiver JJ Holloman has nine catches for 82 yards this season. Holloman and Tennessee State have a 1-4 record.
ECU Pirates receiver Jaylen Johnson is making a big impact this year. He racked up 17 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown for ECU. The Pirates are 3-3 and face Memphis in Week 7.
Former Georgia receiver Matt Landers transferred to Arkansas after playing at Toledo. Landers has 17 catches for 261 yards for the Razorbacks this year.
