How Anthony Kim is being dragged into the LIV Golf-PGA Tour legal battle | Golf News and Tour Information

This is a bit complicated, so stay with us. In a letter brief to the Northern District of California San Jose division, both LIV and the PGA Tour entered joint statements with their legal positions regarding a Discovery dispute (essentially, the extent of what LIV is entitled to inquire about in the ongoing antitrust suit between the two parties). LIV Originally sought all communications the tour may have had, with anyone, ever, about the Breakaway circuit. The tour responded by noting this is an impossible ask and is burdensome to answer. As a counter, the tour proposed a limit on the inquiry to those who can speak on behalf of the tour while also limiting the number of people and parties that may have been part of the conversations.