How an NFL trip to Africa changed my Outlook on life

I am not a first- or second-generation American. It’s likely that someone in my bloodline, man or woman, lived through and survived this devastating part of history. Visiting the Cape Coast Castle was an emotional experience.

The moment we arrived at the site, I could feel the energy, the history, the aura in the air and through the walls — and immediate feelings of anger surfaced when learning the realities of what happened at this place.

My anger quickly morphed into Sorrow and empathy, for obvious reasons. But near the end of the tour, which lasted at least three hours, I was overcome with gratitude for my ancestors, who endured unthinkable hardship and devastation.

Millions of people died in the Transatlantic slave trade, but my ancestor(s), for one reason or another, had something inside that fueled Survival — mental, physical and spiritual survival. It’s why I’m here today. Without such resilience, I wouldn’t be living out my dreams centuries later.

This trip changed me. It changed my perspective on how I see the world. It gave me a sense of responsibility to encourage others — initially my kids, family and friends — to learn the unvarnished truth about our community’s devastating past. Hopefully, the experience I’ve chronicled here sparks conversation among people I’ve never met.

I’ve expressed a lot about how this trip to Africa changed me, but I hope it was simultaneously impactful for the 49 young men who attended the NFL Africa Camp. I am so honored and proud to have been part of that event, which resulted in 11 players being invited to the NFL International Player Pathway Combine and four others (ages 16 to 19) earning a bid to the NFL Academy, both of which operate out of London.

I’ll never forget what former NFL star Osi Umenyiora said when he initially addressed the Athletes at the camp’s opening meeting:

“We’re here to give you an opportunity to change your life.”