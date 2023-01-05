How an expanded NCAA basketball tournament could impact Ole Miss

OXFORD — Ole Miss baseball delivered an Everlasting demonstration of the power of an opportunity in 2022, winning a national Championship as the final at-large bid in the field of 64.

College basketball took a step toward offering that opportunity to more programs this week, with the NCAA Transformation Committee recommending an expansion of Championship tournaments to incorporate 25% of Division I programs. That would grow the March Madness field from 68 teams to roughly 90.

The idea now moves to college basketball’s specific governance group, which will choose whether to support the committee’s change and implement it. Although some industry insiders are skeptical about the idea’s future, Ole Miss men’s Coach Kermit Davis is hoping the change comes to fruition.

“There’s a lot of really, really good teams,” Davis said Tuesday. “I think it’ll give more Power 5 schools opportunities. Like Mike Bianco’s team, what if they get left out? They’re the last team in and they can win a national championship. There’s a lot of Power Five teams that can go into these tournaments and win two or three games, and I think that’s really what it’s for, to try to get more of those six conferences, more teams in it. I think it’s going to be great for the fans, great for the players. I think it’ll be really good for the NCAA Tournament.”

