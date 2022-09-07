How an EBT card can help you access the arts

Boston is chockablock with cultural institutions, but for many residents, the price of admission isn’t in the budget. A partnership between the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance and the Mass Cultural Council is designed to help break down that barrier, allowing Residents with an Electronic Benefits Transfer card to visit a broad selection of museums, concerts, and plays for a discounted price, or in some cases, for free. The program, known as the EBT Card to Culture program extends to more than 100 cultural institutions throughout the Boston area, and offers more affordable access to the arts statewide. Here are a few examples of where EBT cardholders can access the arts around Boston.

Some of Boston’s well-known museums, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Harvard Art Museums, Harvard Museums of Science & Culture, and the soon to open MIT Museum among them, offer free admission for visitors with an EBT card. Others offer deep discounts — the Boston Children’s Museum ($2 admission per person), the Franklin Park Zoo ($4 per person), the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum ($2 per person), the Museum of Fine Arts ($3 per person), and the New England Aquarium ($5 per person).

Theaters

Theater companies large and small also have deals for those with an EBT card to attend shows. The Apollinaire Theater Company offers $15 tickets for EBT cardholders. ArtsEmerson has $10 tickets available for those with EBT and P-EBT cards. The Greater Boston Stage Company offers $3 admission, and the Huntington Theater Company offers seats for $20. Lyric Stage Company makes $5 tickets available to any of their performances.

Meanwhile, movie-lovers can take advantage of a benefit at the Coolidge Corner Theater, where an EBT card gets you a few dollars off the price of a ticket; movie tickets at the Brattle Theater are free for EBT cardholders.

Music

Concerts around Boston can get pricey, but the Card to Culture program can help there, too. The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra offers EBT cardholders up to four free tickets (with additional tickets available for purchase at half price), while the Boston Symphony Orchestra has $10 tickets for adults and $5 for children. Club Passim gives an 85 percent discount off the regular admission price, and Global Arts Live offers a 20 percent discount on select concerts. The Boston Choral Ensemble offers free admission to all concerts for cardholders and their families.

Dance

Bostonians with EBT cards can buy $5 tickets to Abilities Dance Boston performances. ANIKAYA Dance Theater offers free admission to classes, as well as live performances. The Boston Ballet offers admission to select performances for $30 per person, and Monkeyhouse offers up to a $20 discount for live shows and other ticketed events.

For a full list of places that participate in Card to Culture, go to https://www.mass.gov/info-details/ebt-card-to-culture-organizations. Benefits and rules of use vary by institution; for specific guidelines on how many tickets you can purchase or receive for free, policies on bringing guests, and ticket availability, call the institution or check its website.

Maya Homan can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.