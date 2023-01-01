How All 4 Teams Could Make the Dance

Somehow, the NFC East in 2022 could be the first to have all four teams representing the division in the NFL playoffs. After an offseason thinking the Cowboys would lose steam by letting players walk and thinking the NFC and AFC West were the juggernauts, it is the East Coast that reigned supreme this season. But what are the NFC East playoff scenarios?

Let’s find out!

Week 17 NFC East Playoff Scenarios

The Eagles and Cowboys have already secured their playoff bids. According to FiveThirtyEight’s model, the Giants currently have a 92% chance of making the postseason. The race for the final NFC Wild Card spot is highly contested, but of the four teams with realistic chances, the Commanders have the highest chance at 29%.

Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Scenarios

For the Eagles to clinch the #1 seed and a first-round bye, here are the following clinching scenarios:

Eagles win OR

Eagles tie + Vikings lose

It would take quite a fall from Grace over the next two weeks for Philadelphia to miss out on home-field advantage and a bye in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They’d need to lose out and Minnesota would have to win out because the Eagles hold that tiebreaker.

The 49ers would hold the tiebreaker because of their conference record, but the Eagles still must lose out for San Francisco to have any hope.

Dallas Cowboys Playoff Scenarios

Dallas can’t clinch anything in Week 17 and are most likely relegated to the fifth seed in the NFC to face either the Buccaneers or Panthers.

However, if the Vikings and 49ers each lose one of their final two games and the Eagles lose both, Dallas would overtake the top seed in the NFC. If Philadelphia somehow loses three straight games to end the season, it opens up the second and third seed for Dallas as well.

New York Giants Playoff Scenarios

Are you ready for a CVS receipt full of clinching scenarios for the New York Giants? Because there are seven different ways New York can clinch a playoff birth in Week 17.

Giants win OR

Giants tie, and Seahawks and Commanders both lose or tie OR

Giants tie, and Seahawks and Lions lose or tie OR

Giants tie, and Commanders, Lions, and Packers lose or tie OR

Seahawks and Commanders lose OR

Seahawks and Lions lose and Packers lose or tie OR

Commanders, Lions, and Packers all lose

That short novel full of scenarios is why the Giants have a 92% chance of making the playoffs.

Washington Commanders Playoff Scenarios

On to simpler times. There is only one scenario giving the Commanders a playoff birth in Week 17.

Commanders win, and Seahawks and Lions lose, and the Packers lose or tie

Washington controls their own destiny. If they win their final two games, they’ll make the playoffs.