How Alabama vs. Tennessee will affect the College Football Playoff race

The Matchup between Alabama and Tennessee already figured to be the biggest Third Saturday in October in some time, but now it could directly impact how the College Football Playoff will look later this year.

That’s according to Football Power Index, the predictive computer model, which forecasts major change for both teams’ playoff hopes in the event of a win, and a loss.

Where do things stand for the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers in the playoff chase coming out of this game?

What it means for Alabama

With a win over the Vols this Saturday, Alabama has a 88 percent chance to make the final four, compared to a 62 percent shot if it loses this game.

