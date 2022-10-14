How Alabama vs. Tennessee will affect the College Football Playoff race

The Matchup between Alabama and Tennessee already figured to be the biggest Third Saturday in October in some time, but now it could directly impact how the College Football Playoff will look later this year.

That’s according to Football Power Index, the predictive computer model, which forecasts major change for both teams’ playoff hopes in the event of a win, and a loss.

Where do things stand for the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers in the playoff chase coming out of this game?

What it means for Alabama

With a win over the Vols this Saturday, Alabama has a 88 percent chance to make the final four, compared to a 62 percent shot if it loses this game.

Losing this game doesn’t doom the Tide as far as making the College Football Playoff goes. Winning out the rest of the season with one loss here, to a top 10 SEC rival, would still allow for Alabama to make the playoff.

That is, only if it doesn’t lose again after that: no two-loss team has ever made the playoff, and there are still games against a ranked Mississippi State, on the road to a currently undefeated Ole Miss, and a trip to LSU.

What it means for Tennessee

Tennessee has a lot more on the line this weekend, playoff-wise: it has the 48 percent chance to make the semifinal by defeating Alabama, compared to a 12 percent chance to make it with a loss to the Crimson Tide.

That narrower margin on both sides stems from the fact that the Vols still have to contend with SEC East favorite and current No. 1 Georgia later on this season.

FPI rates Tennessee’s schedule as the 6th Hardest nationally, which means there’s an outside chance it could make the playoff with a loss to the Bulldogs despite not playing for the SEC championship.

That is, provided the Vols only have one slip-up at the season’s end, a “quality loss” to Alabama.

The path to the playoff for Big Orange is simple: just win, baby.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Tennessee

7. U.S.C

8. Oklahoma State

9. Be Miss

10. Penn State

11. UCLA

12. Oregon

13. TCU

14. Wake Forest

15. NC State

16. Mississippi State

17. Kansas State

18. Syracuse

19. Kansas

20. Utah

21. Cincinnati

T-22. Kentucky

T-22. Texas

24. Illinois

25. James Madison

(FPI)

