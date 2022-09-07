How About Some Kickball This Weekend To Help A Great Cause?

The Friends For A Cause will host a kickball tournament on Saturday at Karrh Park in Texarkana.

Friends For a Cause, a Texarkana-based 501C3 nonprofit. Friends For A Cause host a kickball tournament every year to raise money and awareness in our community. There will be multiple teams competing to win money for the Charity of their choice.

Gather your teams and get ready for a big time this Saturday at Karrh Park In Texarkana Texas. The kickball teams for this event will have a minimum of 10 players and can be coed, ages 12+, and friends & family of your business, organization, or just a good group. of friends are encouraged to participate.

If you are curious about the Friends For A Cause Foundation here is what the organization is all about from their website:

Friends for a Cause Foundation is a Texas-based 501C3 Non-Profit organization that was created by a group of friends for friends and founded in July of 2014. The foundation’s mission is to raise funds, create awareness, and partner with other organizations in the community. Our primary mission is helping cancer patients of any type cover costs or meet whatever needs that insurance may not cover.

The mission statement of Friends For a Cause is any friend. any cause. It all matters. Friends For A Cause raises money primarily for cancer patients of any type to help offset costs insurance does not cover.

The top three winners of the kickball tournament will be awarded money to donate to the charity of their choice. It’s $1,200 awarded to the first-place winner, $500 for the second place, and $250 for the third place. The first game kicks off at 9:30 am.

To find out more or get your team signed up contact Suki O’Neal at 903 278 8867 or [email protected]

