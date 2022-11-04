How About A Thank You?” – Rocco Mediate Roasts LIV Golfers

Rocco Mediate has launched a stinging Criticism of some LIV Golf stars for their lack of Gratitude and anger towards the PGA Tour, saying they should take their new wealth, “don’t be ad***” and say thank you.

The 59-year-old joined Garret Johnson on his Beyond The Clubhouse (opens in new tab) podcast and had no problem voicing his frustrations at the attitude of some players who have joined LIV Golf.

