How Abbey Burdette made senior night for Tennessee soccer memorable

Abbey Burdette earned a penalty kick with 23 minutes left in the game against Vanderbilt and Tennessee soccer’s third straight SEC East Championship on the line.

She did it in typical Burdette fashion, playing strong and physical, and putting her body on the line. Sophomore Taylor Huff buried the penalty, giving No. 21 Tennessee the nail in the coffin in its 2-0 win Thursday at Regal Soccer Stadium. The effort was enough to tie South Carolina for the SEC East Championship.

But the play was a perfect parallel of who Burdette has been for Tennessee (11-4-2) for five seasons. She fought to put her team in a position to succeed, although she wouldn’t get the credit for it.

“For me, it’s definitely my teammates,” Burdette said of what motivates her. “I got a big heart and I love them so much. I just want to be able to do my best for them and compete for them and Anchor them and bring my competitor’s energy for them.”

Getting her flowers

When Burdette was handed the SEC Tournament MVP Trophy in November, it was a long time coming.

“Everyone on the team thought the same thing when they called her name,” senior outside back Tara Katz said. “There wasn’t a doubt in anyone’s mind. It was like, she deserves that.”

Everything Burdette does on the field is important, Katz said, from making tackles to competing for every flighted ball. She has started every single game except one over the last three seasons. Burdette was integral to Tennessee’s record-setting 20-win season in 2021.

Burdette was left off All-SEC teams at the end of the 2021 season. But on Tennessee’s SEC Tournament title run, when she played all but three minutes, she proved she was one of the best midfielders in the conference.

“I just was so happy that she could take something away from everything she’s put in,” Lady Vols Coach Joe Kirt said, “and be recognized as somebody that’s incredibly important and Vital to our team’s success.”

Burdette made one final position switch in 2021 to the defensive midfield after playing outside back and attacking midfielder her first three seasons. It was a completely new mindset for the senior, but it turned out to be her most important role yet.

Her presence not only anchored Huff and Jordan Fusco, who were starting freshmen last season, but the entire team. Kirt described Burdette as a rock for UT, especially in his first season as head coach, which had bumps in the road after the historic run in 2021.

“(She’s) never wavering, always staying on course in terms of, this is how we’re going to do things, how we’re going to approach it,” Kirt said. “And then the players follow her lead because they trust her and they respect her.”

Leaving it better than she found it

Tennessee made a historic run to the NCAA Elite 8 during Burdette’s freshman year. She credits players from that team like Maya Neal, Erin Gilroy and Wrenne French for teaching her the leadership and competitive spirit that has become her hallmark.

“I think my biggest strength of my leadership is my example and my competitiveness, and I think that carries the most weight when I’m out on that field,” Burdette said. “Because I know if I’m competing, and I’m giving my all, it’s going to make my teammates want to do the same for me.”

Katz said Burdette has made the program about love and care for their teammates in her five years with Tennessee.

“(Her) Legacy includes building a community where we care so much about each other, that stepping on the field and playing for one another is what it’s all about,” Katz said.

Burdette’s confidence is not only in herself, but in her teammates. Kirt said she embodies what it means to be a selfless leader and the program is better because of it.

“Whether she’s hurting, whether she’s sad, she brings it on the field and … she gives herself to the team,” Kirt said. “We talk about leaving places in a better place than you found them, and I think she’s done that in a lot of ways. It’s not a straight line to success, you’ve got some bumps along the way, and she’s been able to navigate those and fight through it and come out the other side.”