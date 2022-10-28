How Abbey Burdette made senior night for Tennessee soccer memorable

Abbey Burdette earned a penalty kick with 23 minutes left in the game against Vanderbilt and Tennessee soccer’s third straight SEC East Championship on the line.

She did it in typical Burdette fashion, playing strong and physical, and putting her body on the line. Sophomore Taylor Huff buried the penalty, giving No. 21 Tennessee the nail in the coffin in its 2-0 win Thursday at Regal Soccer Stadium. The effort was enough to tie South Carolina for the SEC East Championship.

But the play was a perfect parallel of who Burdette has been for Tennessee (11-4-2) for five seasons. She fought to put her team in a position to succeed, although she wouldn’t get the credit for it.

“For me, it’s definitely my teammates,” Burdette said of what motivates her. “I got a big heart and I love them so much. I just want to be able to do my best for them and compete for them and Anchor them and bring my competitor’s energy for them.”

