How a team meeting helped Auburn basketball turn things around

AUBURN — Oh, how quickly things can change.

After a loss at Georgia on Jan. 4, no. 22 Auburn basketball has won two straight SEC games with victories over nationally ranked Arkansas on Saturday and at Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) on Tuesday.

Auburn (13-3, 3-1) handled the Rebels with ease in the second half, shooting 60.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Once all was said and done, the Tigers left Oxford, Mississippi, with an 82-73 win, largely due to the production of Johni Broome, Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan. The trio finished with 57 of Auburn’s 82 points.

BEATLING OLE MISS:Auburn basketball beats Ole Miss for first back-to-back SEC wins this season

ALLEN FLANIGAN:Allen Flanigan had his best game since coming back from injury. Now he has to do it again

