How a team meeting helped Auburn basketball turn things around

AUBURN — Oh, how quickly things can change.

After a loss at Georgia on Jan. 4, no. 22 Auburn basketball has won two straight SEC games with victories over nationally ranked Arkansas on Saturday and at Ole Miss (8-8, 0-4 SEC) on Tuesday.

Auburn (13-3, 3-1) handled the Rebels with ease in the second half, shooting 60.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Once all was said and done, the Tigers left Oxford, Mississippi, with an 82-73 win, largely due to the production of Johni Broome, Wendell Green Jr. and Allen Flanigan. The trio finished with 57 of Auburn’s 82 points.

Flanigan, who scored in double digits for the third straight game, said there was a moment after the Georgia Matchup where the team got together and took some accountability.

“After that loss to Georgia, we came back the next day and had a team meeting,” the senior wing said after the Ole Miss win. “And the first thing we talked about in that team meeting was talking more, being more communicative, so we’ve been stressing that, stressing communication the whole time we’ve been practicing since Georgia.

“Just everybody talking, being vocal, getting guys in the right spots and then learning how to take criticism, constructive Criticism from your teammates. Not saying nothing back and taking the Criticism and trying to do what they said.”

Coach Bruce Pearl has already seen the benefits.

“I think there’s been more leadership, for sure,” he said. “And more accountability.”

Auburn has won the majority of its games this year on the back of rebounding and good defense, while the offense has left much to be desired.

As a team, the Tigers are shooting 43.8% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range. Against the Rebels, however, the offense is what won the game. The 82 points scored is the fifth-highest mark for Auburn this season and its best showing against an SEC foe so far.

That end of the floor has typically been better for the Tigers in second halves this year, which Pearl attributes to his team being able to run sets in front of him, rather than on the other side of the floor like they must do in the first half before switching baskets.

“Their 1-3-1 (zone) bothered us a little bit, but I thought we did make some shots,” Pearl said of Ole Miss. “Al had a big series in there where he made some big shots, took over a little bit. Wendell took over a little bit. Johni took over a little bit. I just think it’s players making plays.

“The biggest thing we’ve emphasized is, if you get deep in this league, you get in the paint, you get too deep, it’s not a lot of good things happening in there. We’ve done a good job of not getting ourselves in trouble by not getting in there too deep. So, good shots. We only turned the ball over four times in the second half.”

We’ll see how long the good times last for Auburn. The backend of the SEC Slate ratchets up, and just as quickly as things turned positively for the Tigers, it can go in the other direction.

That team meeting, though, and the response to it, was a good sign for Pearl.

“Here’s the deal, one of the things you try to explain: I have a job to do, but this is not my team. It’s their team,” Pearl said. “If we don’t win, I’ll say it’s more my team and not their team, I’ll try to take the heat off of them. But I’ve been coaching so long and I’ve had so many teams, these guys (only) have got two, three, four years. That’s it.

“And when they take ownership of it and are able to be accountable, be able to call each other out on things, go to their strengths. I do, I think the communication has been better.”

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at [email protected] or on Twitter @rich_silva18.