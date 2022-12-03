How a St. Louis City SC Coach ignited Josh Sargent’s soccer trajectory

This is the story of Sargent and the sergeant.

In 2015, a boy was plucked from O’Fallon, Missouri, to join the US soccer Residency program. He would play for a Coach whom, at first, he did not impress. And over the course of two years, from ages 15-17, Josh Sargent would become the embodiment of his Coach — and earmarked for international Greatness in pro soccer.

Oh, and more importantly, national greatness.

Sargent, now 22, yet still only 22, is the starting center forward for America in the World Cup. The US plays the Netherlands in a knockout game Saturday morning. It’s the biggest game in American soccer since 2002.

Sure enough, the Coach who served as drill sergeant/mentor/motivator/father figure now lives in Sargent’s city.

John Hackworth is the director of coaching for St. Louis City SC, the new MLS team for 2023. He also coached the developmental team, City2, this past season. And Saturday, he’ll watch Sargent a world away in the World Cup.

“It’s amazing, I don’t know how I could say it any other way,” Hackworth shared from his office this week. “In this last game against Iran, I thought he was so good at the role that he’s playing as the ‘nine,’ as the central striker. He sneakily does an incredible job off the ball. He’s a really good defender, essentially.

“When he gets a ball played into him, if he doesn’t have help around him or he’s got a defender right on him, he is able to receive it, find teammates underneath him, spin off and make the runs. He didn’t score in that game, obviously, but his job of doing the work against the ball and with the ball? Really good. So I’m super proud of him for that. … His work ethic to do that is amazing.”

The myth goes something like this: Josh Sargent is actually blond, but he’s such an intense and fiery worker that it made his hair red.

Sargent fits the mold as a soccer “worker,” a player who tirelessly battles, Relentlessly battles. There’s a long, proud tradition of St. Louis stars who are also “workers,” most recently Johnny Klein of the St. Louis University Billikens. This is Sargent, be it in soccer games or even soccer practice.

Which is why in 2014, when Hackworth said he thought Sargent could be better, it ignited Sargent to be better. The following year, Hackworth was so captivated, he invited Sargent to the next level. Hackworth helped run the US Residency program. Sargent became his top trainee.

“Hackworth has had probably the biggest impact, I would say, on my career,” Sargent said in a recent documentary produced by Norwich City, Sargent’s Premier League team. “He was really like a second father almost.”

From 2015-17, the former St. Dominic High School student resided in Bradenton, Florida. He and a couple dozen of his born-in-2000 peers trained five days a week with Hackworth, playing games on the sixth day.

On the seventh day, Sargent didn’t rest. Others did. But Hackworth gushed about how Sargent took this free time to grow his game and build advantages. As Hackworth described these days, it reminded one of Ryan O’Reilly, the St. Louis Blues Captain who often stays after practice to practice some more.

“He would take a bag of balls out and hit free kicks,” Hackworth said, “or drag me or one of the assistants out to just do finishing work with him. He’ll say, ‘Can you give me reps?’ And the kind of reps you would do is: ‘Josh, hit it far post.’ And he would go to try to hit it far post — literally just inside the far post. He’s exactly that way.”

As a youngster, Sargent benefited from homegrown development from his parents and Coach Kevin Kalish from the Scott Gallagher soccer club (Kalish now coaches SLU). And in those crucial developmental years of 15-17, he was fueled by Hackworth.

The Coach recalled the 2015 trip across the Pond to play some friendly matches against the English. At St George’s Park National Football Centre, Hackworth walked through the tunnel of the facility when he was greeted by a famous face.

The fellow was Gareth Southgate, a former player for England’s national soccer team and a fixture in the Premier League. Southgate managed England’s U-21 team and mentored younger players. He was key in the development of the next generation of The Three Lions.

“Josh was really good — really good — in those two games,” Hackworth recalled. “And Gareth Southgate said, ‘I just want to compliment you — that was one of the best games I’ve ever watched.’ He goes, ‘I’m supposed to be taking detailed notes. And for the last 20 minutes of that game, I didn’t take a note. I was just literally enthralled with watching both teams go at it.’ Josh ended up scoring two goals in that game.”

In the next couple of years, Sargent would star in the 2017 CONCACAF U-17 Championship, scoring twice against Mexico. In the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Sargent and the boys advanced to the quarterfinals, losing to, yup, England. Two days later, Sargent was promoted to the U-20 team.

And so, a little trivia — only Sargent and Freddy Adu have played for America in the U-17 and U-20 World Cup in the same year.

In 2018, at the age of 18, Sargent played his first game for the national men’s team. As Fate would have it, Hackworth had become a national team Assistant coach.

“When Josh scored his first goal,” Hackworth said, “(teammate) Tim Weah is like, ‘Hey, look at Hack. He’s sitting over there like a proud dad.’ That’s just how I felt about. In residency, you know, they’re young men. And then you kind of watch them mature into men. And when they do well, on the field and off the field, yeah, it’s a point of pride.”

Gareth Southgate became the national team manager for England. He was on the World Cup sideline as the boys he trained tied the US and some of Hackworth’s protégés. In America’s last game against Iran, Sargent was brilliant, although he suffered an ankle injury. He’s listed as day to day. Here’s thinking he’ll be the “red” on the red, white and blue on Saturday against the Dutch “Oranje.”

Hackworth, of course, will be watching from Sargent’s hometown.