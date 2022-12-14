How a Special Olympics flag football game helped AJ Cole view the game from a different lens

“At the end of the day people won’t remember what you said or did, they will remember how you made them feel.”

This quote from the late poet Maya Angelou stays on the Forefront of AJ Cole’s mind as he continues to build upon his NFL legacy, and make a difference in the lives of others around him.

The Raiders’ 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Hosted a flag football game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada, on Tuesday, continuing his passion for community outreach. The co-ed event featured special education high school students from the school competing against each other, with their fellow classmates cheering loudly from the stands for their peers.

“I think this sport is just a great unifier of people, and I think everyone deserves the opportunity to compete,” Cole said at the flag football game. “Everybody deserves the opportunity to go out there and play a game and have fun. To learn about yourself, learn about other people, learn about life. So, to give these kids the opportunity to do that today was really special to me.