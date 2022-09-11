How a Simple Golf Ball Change Helped Rory McIlroy Pocket $18 Million

Rory McIlroy is one of the few remaining PGA Tour loyalists who rejected an offer to flee to the LIV Golf league. The golfer’s fans have always expected a great performance from him in each tournament. And his hard work has paid off each time. However, there was one more thing that helped McIlroy receive the $18 million at this year’s Tour Championship.

Rory McIlroy used a different golf ball

McIlroy is known for his precision on the field and his accurate shots in all his games. The golfer recently won the title of the Tour Championship. His hard work and dedication to the sport have finally paid off. However, it wasn’t just the practice that got him to the top. McIlroy once revealed that he started using a different ball in his tournaments.

Aug 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 18th green after making a putt to win the TOUR Championship golf tournament during the final round. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Right before The Masters in 2021, McIlroy shared all the changes in his game for the tournament. They even talked about a change of the golf ball that he was going to use in the game. They said “I just went back to a golf ball that’s a little more stable in the wind, a little less spin, so just getting to grips with that again was good. I’m excited about that, I think that’s going to be really good for me.”

And his techniques were greatly affected by the all-new golf ball he used as he finished as the first runner-up in the event. And after playing a few events with the same kind of balls, the golfer finally made it to the top at this year’s Tour Championship and took home a winning prize of $18 million.

McIlroy once had an awkward encounter with a golf ball

During the BMW Championship in August, McIlroy faced a weird incident during his game on Saturday, and he was not happy about it. The golfer was at the 15th hole when an additional ball came Rolling towards the hole at a seemingly stable pace. The player seemed Confused for a bit and then hit it with his putter after realizing it was a remote-controlled ball. It turned out that a fan was trying to mess with the golf star, however, it didn’t end well for him. McIlroy finally picked up the ball and threw it right into the water, followed by having the fan escorted out of the field.

