How a pro carded four birdies and an eagle on his way to 74 at KFT Q-School

It’s easy to learn something every time you head out to the golf course. For Korn Ferry Tour Hopeful Chris Crisologo, Saturday he made have learned a new phrase: Nonuple bogey.

Despite making a 13 on the par-4 13th at The Landings Club’s Marshwood Course, hence the nine-over “nonuple bogey,” Crisologo offset it with four birdies and an eagle during the second round of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and is remarkably still alive to earn starts on next season’s Korn Ferry Tour.

After two rounds, the 26-year-old was one over through two rounds. A par on 13 would have had him in the top 5, just two back of the 36-hole lead. While every player at Q-School gets some status for next season’s Korn Ferry Tour, the top-10 finishers and ties are guaranteed starts through the first two priority ranking reshuffles, while the top 40 and ties are guaranteed eight starts, or through the first reshuffle. Crisologo was three shots out of the top 40 at the Midway point.

It was an unlucky 13 for sure, but to still be in the mix for starts after such a debacle is no small feat. Crisologo made two birdies in the final five holes Saturday after the nonuple bogey. They made no regular bogeys are the day.

“I did lip out my putt for 12,” the Canadian told GolfChannel.com. “I’m lucky there are two more days. One of the caddies said it best: Better to have it today than on Monday.”

There’s no Shotlink available for Q-School, but Cirsologo detailed the hole to Golfchannel.com.

On the par-4 with water down the left the whole way, he said he pulled a driver into the drink.

He next tried a 3-iron to find the narrow Landing area, but the ball went through the fairway and into the drink again. The same thing happened on the fifth shot and the seventh, which Crisologo said was down to a 4-iron by that point.

Finally, his ninth shot, another 4-iron found the grass.

“Push-blocked that one into the middle of the fairway,” Cisologo said. “I felt great off the tee on all five shots, but you can’t really lose focus out there, and on top of that, you have to know the lines extremely well. With that tee box moving up, I just felt a little uncomfortable with what I needed to hit off the tee.”

From there he said he putt his approach from 240 into a short-side greenside bunker, splashed out and lipped out the putt for 12, as he mentioned.

It was a 10-stroke setback from the day before when he made birdie on 13. His opening-round 69 on Friday was a different type of wild, featuring three eagles, four birdies, three bogeys, a double and a triple.