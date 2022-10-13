How a key loss shaped Rock Bridge volleyball’s focus in the season’s final stretch

Rock Bridge volleyball was an impressive 15-1 Entering its last match of September. The strong record wasn’t surprising, given the Bruins’ fourth-place finish at state last season.

That run established a standard to live up to, and Rock Bridge was simply living up to it all.

Then came Sept. 28. The Bruins Hosted conference Rival Helias. The match set up one of the most pivotal points in the season in Rock Bridge Coach Trevor Koelling’s eyes.

It set the stage for Rock Bridge volleyball to refocus itself during the final weeks of the regular season and into districts, where it would be on the Bruins to make their state dreams a reality.

“It was the biggest blessing in disguise,” Koelling said.

Helias won the match 3-1.

That broke a three-match winning streak for Rock Bridge against the Crusaders. Before 2020, Helias was 11-1 against Rock Bridge dating to 2009. In 2020 and 2021, the Bruins played the Crusaders three times between the regular season and the Class 5 District 9 Tournament. Rock Bridge won all three of those matches 3-0.

