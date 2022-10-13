How a key loss shaped Rock Bridge volleyball’s focus in the season’s final stretch

Rock Bridge volleyball was an impressive 15-1 Entering its last match of September. The strong record wasn’t surprising, given the Bruins’ fourth-place finish at state last season.

That run established a standard to live up to, and Rock Bridge was simply living up to it all.

Then came Sept. 28. The Bruins Hosted conference Rival Helias. The match set up one of the most pivotal points in the season in Rock Bridge Coach Trevor Koelling’s eyes.

It set the stage for Rock Bridge volleyball to refocus itself during the final weeks of the regular season and into districts, where it would be on the Bruins to make their state dreams a reality.

“It was the biggest blessing in disguise,” Koelling said.

Helias won the match 3-1.

That broke a three-match winning streak for Rock Bridge against the Crusaders. Before 2020, Helias was 11-1 against Rock Bridge dating to 2009. In 2020 and 2021, the Bruins played the Crusaders three times between the regular season and the Class 5 District 9 Tournament. Rock Bridge won all three of those matches 3-0.

The domination was part of the standard Rock Bridge created. It didn’t live up to that standard in the recent loss.

Koelling noted how Rock Bridge’s only loss this year before that came to Liberty North in a tournament setting. The Bruins mounted a seven-match winning streak right after.

Rock Bridge was on top of the high school volleyball world; the state rankings mirrored that with a No. 1 overall ranking. The loss to Helias changed that air immediately.

“We got reminded that we’re not invincible,” Koelling said. “I think that reminder gave us an opportunity to refocus.”

It also gave the team an opportunity to experience raw emotion, which led to an immediate change the next day.

“We’ve been super serious,” Koelling said. “We’ve changed a lot of our ways that we do practice.”

It wasn’t a positional change for any players. Koelling said the team had a Mindset change. Leaders become leaders. Role players were embracing their roles. The team was coming together more.

That’s resulted in three 3-0 wins over Jefferson City, Battle and Hannibal, respectively, all teams with winning records. The Bruins’ refocus is paying off with complete team play.

The Bruins fell on the road to Eureka 3-2, but the Wildcats have assumed the current No. 1 overall spot in the state and sits at 25-1. If the two meet again, it would be in the Class 5 state tournament on a neutral site.

The Bruins’ offensive game has become more effective as it has become more spread out. The best players, like Texas commit Ella Swindle and Arkansas commit Lily Dudley, help run the offense; others like Mya Clapp and Missouri Southern State commit Kyra Thomas help lead a lineup that can play with anyone in the state.

“We’re running a bit more of a spread offense this year where we don’t just have to rely on two outsides,” Koelling said. “Anyone on any given night can have their night.”

The team also has the awareness to know where its goals lie.

“I don’t let them talk about state in practice,” Koelling said. “The only thing that’s guaranteed is round one of districts.”

The team’s focus on districts is reflected in how the leaders remind the team of that goal. Koelling said players will regularly remind each other in a group chat that winning districts is the primary objective before moving on to anything greater.

Although the 2022 Rock Bridge volleyball team might have different leaders and approaches than the 2021 Bruins had, Koelling said he believes his team can reach the Final Four again, if not go further.

“This team wants it just as much as last year,” Koelling said. “This team has the same probability to get there.”