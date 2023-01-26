How A Harlem Arts Nonprofit Continues To Flourish In A Local School

HARLEM, NY — A Harlem nonprofit has no intention of slowing down even after it has already helped thousands of local students over the last three decades prepare for college and career readiness through the arts.

Sound Business, Inc. — or SBI, for short — oversees a student arts program out of A. Phillip Randolph High School that puts on all manners of performances from Gospel music, to contemporary dance, to Talent showcases. The arts are a gateway for the nonprofit’s larger focus since its 1991 founding of preparing Harlem students for the next phases of their lives.

“Our focus is on providing programs and activities that are based around college and career readiness, but our mission’s main conduit is through the Performing arts,” the recently appointed Executive Director Kelly M. Downing told Patch. “So, when we look at college and career readiness, it is with the performing arts in mind.” “Looking for students to be well-rounded by having exposure not just to academic opportunity, but also those in the Performing arts, and it’s a way to Engage students,” he added.

Kelly M. Downing (white hoodie) standing alongside SBI founder Charles Thompson during the finale of the Winter Heritage Festival. Courtesy of SBI SBI oversees a variety of programs and divisions for the more than hundreds of A. Phillip Randolph students at the 443 W. 135th St. high school who take part. “It is something that brings the whole school community together, so if you’re not an artist, you enjoy coming to see your friends perform,” Downing said.

Student Advancement Center : Introduction of 9th and 10th grade students to the program, college tours and admission interview prep, portfolio building, parent engagement, and more.

: Introduction of 9th and 10th grade students to the program, college tours and admission interview prep, portfolio building, parent engagement, and more. College Prep Academy : Four-year program where students plan post-high school goals and then work through skills and application prep for college admission.

: Four-year program where students plan post-high school goals and then work through skills and application prep for college admission. Mentoring Kings : An in-person and online mentoring program for male high school students.

: An in-person and online mentoring program for male high school students. Performing Arts Program : Professional teaching artists, spoken word, step teams, dance ensembles, and more.

: Professional teaching artists, spoken word, step teams, dance ensembles, and more. Theater Tech Workshop: Audio and lighting design, theater equipment installations, set construction, maintenance and repairs. A guest speaker talking to students within the SBI program. Courtesy of SBI. “It prepares the students for when they leave school and are in new situations, it’s not like the first time they experience going to a performance, or Encounter the arts,” Downing said. “It’s about creating a Holistic approach.” “The arts historically have been Overlooked in the value and experience it brings because there are a lot of transferable skills that students can apply,” he added. “Problem solving, conflict resolution, learning how to be punctual, learning interpersonal skills. If a school only focuses on academics, you can lose that connection with a student. If you can’t engage a student, it’s hard to educate them.”

SBI operates under something it calls the IGC Framework, which was coined by program alumni Dr. Stephanie Akunvabey, who wrote her dissertation of her experience within the art program at A. Phillip Randolph. The acronym stands for inclusive, grassroots, and cooperative. “An organizational framework, which engages school administrators, staff, parents/guardians, alumni, and corporate and community partners to support students in public schools,” reads an explanation for the framework. The framework puts an emphasis on engaging all components of the Harlem school’s community, from parents, to residents, to businesses, to other schools in the neighborhood. “A. Phillip Randolph is such a diverse student population,” Downing said. “We have over 65 countries and nationalities represented, all of the boroughs are represented, so giving students that quality access to Performing arts training is important.”

For Downing, who is now overseeing a nonprofit that has flourished within the Department of Education through an eye-catching seven city administrations, his journey to a leadership role feels almost “pre-ordained.” Downing started as an English teacher at A. Phillip Randolph in 2005, and quickly began working at various levels within SBI. After some time away from the school, he made his way back to 135th Street and the SBI program he felt so strongly about. “My career just allows me to understand the core cultural component of what makes A. Phillip Randolph what it is, but also what SPI stands for,” Downing said. “Having been a teacher, having understood it on that level, this gives us the ability to look at things from a broader perspective.” “Looking at the nonprofit’s footprint and impact we have to shape school culture, I’ve realized how important it is for schools to have a program or an organization like SPI because schools left to their own devices are not always fully able to meet the needs of their students.”

Desi-Urban Opera after school performance. Courtesy of SBI. Downing is currently working on creating a pipeline for local middle schools to learn about the SBI program, and working in general to get the word out more about the success of the nonprofit over the last 30 years. “SBI is a grassroots organization that really comes from the bottom up — listening to the people,” Downing said. “The IGC Framework is what makes us different, and has allowed us to sustain in the DOE system for over three decades. And are alumni component is really key, getting funding is important, but having that Sustainability that we get from our alumni is really crucial as well.” You can check out upcoming shows SBI is putting on within A. Phillip Randolph’s campus — on its website.

