How 49ers impacted by Giants’ win over Commanders

How 49ers are impacted by Giants’ SNF win over Commanders Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it’s clear the 49ers will likely play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined.

After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on “Sunday Night Football,” the No. 3 Seeded 49ers would host New York in the first round if the NFC Playoffs began next weekend.

Because the Giants and Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13, the tiebreaker was their records within the NFC East. Now that the Giants won the second meeting, they move up to the No. 6, which would set up a matchup with the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.

Of course, plenty can change over the next three weeks.

The 49ers still have a shot at moving up to the No. 2 seed, but they would need help from the Minnesota Vikings, who tried extremely hard to allow San Francisco to leapfrog them this weekend before escaping with a historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Through Week 15, the 49ers have a better conference record than the Vikings, so if that holds up and they finish with the same records, the 49ers would hold the tiebreaker.

RELATED: NFL teams amazingly 1-12 in games after playing 49ers week prior

Here’s how the NFC playoff picture looks Entering the “Monday Night Football” game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

NFC standings

1. Philadelphia Eagles — 13-1 (Clinched playoff berth)

2. Minnesota Vikings — 11-3 (Clinched NFC North)

3. San Francisco 49ers — 10-4 (Clinched NFC West)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 6-8

5. Dallas Cowboys — 10-4 (Clinched playoff berth)

6. New York Giants — 8-5-1

7. Washington Giants — 7-6-1

***

8. Seattle Seahawks — 7-7

9. Detroit Lions — 7-7

10. Green Bay Packers — 5-8 (Plays Monday night)

11. Carolina Panthers — 5-9

12. New Orleans Saints — 5-9

13. Atlanta Falcons — 5-9

Story continues

14. Los Angeles Rams — 4-9 (Plays Monday night)

15. Arizona Cardinals — 4-10 (Eliminated)

16. Chicago Bears — 3-11 (Eliminated)

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast