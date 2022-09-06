How 3 cities are using public art for neighborhood revitalization

In Detroit, city officials envision colorful murals covering the walls that flank an alley. Benches and Planters add seating and color while a canopy of vibrant umbrellas provides shade overhead.

That rendering was among those city officials introduced in July as part of Detroit’s Arts Alleys initiative. Launched by Mayor Mike Deggan and the city’s Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship, the plan is intended to Transform commercial and residential alleys in five Neighborhoods throughout the city into Gathering spaces in which Residents can experience and exhibit art.

The initiative will leverage $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds along with an unspecified amount from the Ford Foundation. The goal, according to the announcement, is to spur neighborhood development and revitalization, mitigate localized flooding through low-cost stormwater management strategies, create opportunities for the creative workforce, and highlight neighborhood creativity.”

Many other cities throughout the US have launched similar arts initiatives to boost community engagement, beautify their neighborhoods and help artists.

The National League of Cities Institute, in partnership with One Nation One Project, launched an Arts & Health initiative earlier this year with nine cities of diverse sizes, with a goal of using art and culture to improve well-being and social cohesion and reduce the community impacts of COVID-19, the NLC stated in a press release. The goals vary among cities, as each set of goals is rooted in local needs and challenges, NLC said. For example, the emphasis in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, is on improving youth and adolescent mental health, while in Gainesville, Florida, the focus is on creating connectedness to improve social cohesion.

For the most part, Detroit’s Arts Alleys initiative will build on work already underway by community groups, said Rochelle Riley, the city’s director of arts and culture. For instance, Residents of the Schulze neighborhood are already using an alley as a gathering space. The initiative will help elevate their work, she said.

Arts Alleys, a key element of the city’s Blight to Beauty initiative, will make “spaces better, prettier and more useful,” Riley said. My Detroit is beautiful, and I want every Detroiter to be able to say that,” she added.

Here’s a look at two other cities’ recent public art initiatives:

Boston

In Boston, multiple arts programs, including the Transformative Public Art Program, Boston Artists in Residence and Reopen Creative Boston, support a range of arts as well as the artists that create them. These initiatives strive to both increase opportunities for the public to engage in arts programming and creative expression and to invest in artists as part of Boston’s creative economy, said Kristina McGeehan, spokesperson with the mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture.

The Transformative Public Art Program, which commissions several murals and temporary projects each year, is focusing this year on works that “Usher in Joy and Renewal while also making space to Grieve and recover,” the city said in a press release.

Through the program, a local artist and a local poet collaborated to create colorful wall murals at the Boston Public Library’s branch in Roxbury, an historically underserved area, incorporating both Poetry and landscapes of the city neighborhood. The murals were installed in January.

A mural entitled ROXBURY by artist Joe Wardwell in Collaboration with poet Nakia Hill and youth from 826 Boston's Youth Literary Advisory Board, which was installed at the Boston Public Library'

Many of the community art programs and resources Boston has offered over the past several years Stem from the city’s 2016 Boston Creates Cultural Plan, said Kara Elliott-Ortega, the city’s chief of arts and culture. That plan was developed following a community engagement process and a citywide town hall, she said. “We heard from many individual artists and creative workers who felt they needed more representation at city hall and more options for project support and professional development,” Elliott-Ortega said.

