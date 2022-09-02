Houston vs. UTSA odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions from proven computer model

Well. 24 Houston will begin a highly anticipated season when it faces UTSA in San Antonio on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars, who went 12-2 last year, are ranked inside the Top 25 to open the season for the first time since 2016. UTSA is coming off an outstanding season of its own, going undefeated in its first 11 games before winding up with a 12-2 record as well.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm ET on CBS Sports Network. The Cougars are favored by four points in the latest UTSA vs. Houston odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 62.

UTSA vs. Houston spread: Houston -4

UTSA vs. Houston over/under: 62 points

Why Houston can cover

Houston is likely going to be one of the best Offensive teams in college football again this season after ranking No. 11 in Offensive touchdowns last season. The Cougars were picked to finish ahead of Cincinnati as the top team in the AAC, potentially putting them in line to make a run at a College Football Playoff spot. They have plenty of momentum Entering the year after beating Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, putting a bow on a 12-2 campaign.

Senior quarterback Clayton Tune and junior wide receiver Nathaniel Dell are back to lead the offense after Dell accounted for 1,329 of Tune’s 3,546 passing yards last season. Senior running back Ta’Zhawn Henry also returns after rushing for 513 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. The Cougars have won six of their last seven road games and are 7-1 in their last eight games against a Conference USA opponent.

Why UTSA can cover

UTSA is coming off an outstanding season of its own, finishing with a 12-2 record after getting off to an 11-0 start. The Roadrunners won the Conference USA title game before losing to a ranked San Diego State team in the Frisco Bowl. They have been picked to win the conference again this season, and they are riding a 10-game home winning streak.

Record-setting quarterback Frank Harris returns after throwing for 3,743 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. Safety Rashad Wisdom, who led the team in tackles the last two seasons, was named the preseason defensive player of the year in the conference. UTSA has covered the spread in six of its last eight games in Week 1.

